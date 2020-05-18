Coronavirus cases in India cross 1 lakh-mark; death toll nears 4,000. Check state-wise list

Monday, May 18, 2020
     
The total number of coronavirus cases in India has breached the 1 lakh mark on Monday, whereas the COVID-19 death toll in the country is nearing 4,000.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2020 23:38 IST
Image Source : PTI

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has breached the 1 lakh mark on Monday, whereas the COVID-19 death toll in the country is nearing 4,000. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have more people testing positive for the deadly virus. Meanwhile, the fourth phase of the lockdown has begun with restarting of market complexes, autos, taxis, and inter-state buses in various parts of the country.

India has been under lockdown since March 25, which was first supposed to be for 21 days or toll April 14, but was later extended till May 3, then further till May 17 and now for another two weeks till May 31.

Revising its strategy for COVID-19 testing, ICMR also said on Monday that returnees and migrants who show symptoms for influenza-like illness will be tested for coronavirus infection within seven days of ailment and stressed that no emergency clinical procedure, including deliveries, should be delayed for lack of testing.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its revised strategy for coronavirus testing in India also added that all hospitalised patients who develop symptoms for influenza-like illness (ILI) and frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of COVID-19 having such signs will also be tested for coronavirus infection through RT-PCR test.

Coronavirus in India: State-wise list

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths**
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0
Andhra Pradesh 2432 1537 50
Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0
Assam 104 41 3
Bihar 1392 499 9
Chandigarh 196 54 3
Chhattisgarh 93 59 0
Delhi 10054 4485 160
Goa 44 7 0
Gujarat 11746  4804  694
Haryana 912 563 14
Himachal Pradesh 87 45 4
Jammu and Kashmir 1289  609  15
Jharkhand 228  113 3
Karnataka 1246  530 37
Kerala 630  497 3
Ladakh 42 21 0
Madhya Pradesh 5236  2435  252
Maharashtra 35058  8437  1249
Manipur 7 2 0
Meghalaya 13 12 1
Mizoram 1 1 0
Odisha 876  277 4
Puducherry 17 7 1
Punjab 1980  1547  37
Rajasthan 5375  2666 131
Tamil Nadu 11760  4406  81
Telangana 1551 992  34
Tripura 167 85 0
Uttarakhand 96 52 1
Uttar Pradesh 4605  2783  118
West Bengal 2825  1006  172
Total number of confirmed cases in India 100096  38596  3078

(With inputs from PTI) 

