Coronavirus cases in India cross 1 lakh-mark; death toll nears 4,000. Check state-wise list

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has breached the 1 lakh mark on Monday, whereas the COVID-19 death toll in the country is nearing 4,000. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have more people testing positive for the deadly virus. Meanwhile, the fourth phase of the lockdown has begun with restarting of market complexes, autos, taxis, and inter-state buses in various parts of the country.
India has been under lockdown since March 25, which was first supposed to be for 21 days or toll April 14, but was later extended till May 3, then further till May 17 and now for another two weeks till May 31.
Revising its strategy for COVID-19 testing, ICMR also said on Monday that returnees and migrants who show symptoms for influenza-like illness will be tested for coronavirus infection within seven days of ailment and stressed that no emergency clinical procedure, including deliveries, should be delayed for lack of testing.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its revised strategy for coronavirus testing in India also added that all hospitalised patients who develop symptoms for influenza-like illness (ILI) and frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of COVID-19 having such signs will also be tested for coronavirus infection through RT-PCR test.
Coronavirus in India: State-wise list
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|2432
|1537
|50
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|104
|41
|3
|Bihar
|1392
|499
|9
|Chandigarh
|196
|54
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|93
|59
|0
|Delhi
|10054
|4485
|160
|Goa
|44
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|11746
|4804
|694
|Haryana
|912
|563
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|87
|45
|4
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1289
|609
|15
|Jharkhand
|228
|113
|3
|Karnataka
|1246
|530
|37
|Kerala
|630
|497
|3
|Ladakh
|42
|21
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|5236
|2435
|252
|Maharashtra
|35058
|8437
|1249
|Manipur
|7
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|13
|12
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Odisha
|876
|277
|4
|Puducherry
|17
|7
|1
|Punjab
|1980
|1547
|37
|Rajasthan
|5375
|2666
|131
|Tamil Nadu
|11760
|4406
|81
|Telangana
|1551
|992
|34
|Tripura
|167
|85
|0
|Uttarakhand
|96
|52
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|4605
|2783
|118
|West Bengal
|2825
|1006
|172
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|100096
|38596
|3078
(With inputs from PTI)
