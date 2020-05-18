Coronavirus cases in India cross 1 lakh-mark; death toll nears 4,000. Check state-wise list

Image Source : PTI Over 1 lakh infected with coronavirus in India

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has breached the 1 lakh mark on Monday, whereas the COVID-19 death toll in the country is nearing 4,000. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have more people testing positive for the deadly virus. Meanwhile, the fourth phase of the lockdown has begun with restarting of market complexes, autos, taxis, and inter-state buses in various parts of the country.

India has been under lockdown since March 25, which was first supposed to be for 21 days or toll April 14, but was later extended till May 3, then further till May 17 and now for another two weeks till May 31.

Revising its strategy for COVID-19 testing, ICMR also said on Monday that returnees and migrants who show symptoms for influenza-like illness will be tested for coronavirus infection within seven days of ailment and stressed that no emergency clinical procedure, including deliveries, should be delayed for lack of testing.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its revised strategy for coronavirus testing in India also added that all hospitalised patients who develop symptoms for influenza-like illness (ILI) and frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of COVID-19 having such signs will also be tested for coronavirus infection through RT-PCR test.

Coronavirus in India: State-wise list

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2432 1537 50 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 104 41 3 Bihar 1392 499 9 Chandigarh 196 54 3 Chhattisgarh 93 59 0 Delhi 10054 4485 160 Goa 44 7 0 Gujarat 11746 4804 694 Haryana 912 563 14 Himachal Pradesh 87 45 4 Jammu and Kashmir 1289 609 15 Jharkhand 228 113 3 Karnataka 1246 530 37 Kerala 630 497 3 Ladakh 42 21 0 Madhya Pradesh 5236 2435 252 Maharashtra 35058 8437 1249 Manipur 7 2 0 Meghalaya 13 12 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 876 277 4 Puducherry 17 7 1 Punjab 1980 1547 37 Rajasthan 5375 2666 131 Tamil Nadu 11760 4406 81 Telangana 1551 992 34 Tripura 167 85 0 Uttarakhand 96 52 1 Uttar Pradesh 4605 2783 118 West Bengal 2825 1006 172 Total number of confirmed cases in India 100096 38596 3078

(With inputs from PTI)

WATCH | Aaj Ki Baat: Thousands of migrants turn-up for registration in Ghaziabad to return home

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage