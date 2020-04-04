Coronavirus in UP: Yogi govt to distribute triple layer khadi masks for free to poor

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued orders for the manufacturing of 66 crore triple-layer special masks made of khadi. These masks will be provided free of cost to the poor and will be sold at a nominal price for the rest. The triple layer khadi masks will also be reusable and washable.

Yogi also spoke to Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo and former UP CM, Mayawati and thanked her for her support to the government in fight against coronavirus in the state.

With coronavirus cases approaching 200-mark, UP has witnessed a steady rise in the tally over the last few days. So far, 2 deaths have been reported in the state.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 2902 on Friday. Out of these 2902 cases, 68 deaths have been reported so far and 183 have been cured or discharged.

“As many as 647 Covid 19 positive cases have been reported from 14 states and UTs across India including Assam which has Tablighi Jaamat connection,” said Union Health Ministry on Friday.

“In last two days 647 Covid positive cases have been reported from 14 states and UTs in India,” said Lav Agrawal, joint secretary in the Health Ministry.

He said that states like Andaman, Assam, Delhi, HImachal Pradesh, Haryana, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharastra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have reported positive cases.

“In last 24 hours 12 deaths have been reported from across India and most of which has linkage with Jaamat cluster,” said Agrawal.

