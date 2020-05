Image Source : PTI UP govt bans use of mobile phones in isolation wards

The use of mobile phones by patients has been banned by the Uttar Pradesh government in isolation wards of L-2 and L-3 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. The mobile phones of such patients need to be submitted to the ward in-charge of the COVID-19 care center so as to ensure mobile phone infection prevention norms.

The coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh have notched up to 5,735 out of which 3,238 people have recovered while 152 people have recovered.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage