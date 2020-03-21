Image Source : Coronavirus in Pune: 2 more COVID-19 cases reported taking city total to 23

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has further gone up as 2 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Pune. As per latest report, the number of confirmed cases in Pune now stand at 23. Speaking to the media, Naval K Ram, District Magistrate of Pune said that one of the infected has a travel history to Ireland while the other has no recent travel history.

"2 more people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Pune, taking the total tally of positive cases in Pune to 23. One positive case has travel history to Ireland and the other does not have any recent travel history," the DM said.

Earlier, Section 144 was imposed in Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune where a number of COVID-19 cases were reported.

Maharashtra has emerged as the state with highest number of coronavirus cases. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced several measures to counter coronavirus as major cities like Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune see increasing number of cases.

Overall cases in India now stand at 258 along with 4 deaths.