Image Source : AP Coronavirus deaths in Pune cross 100

Coronavirus deaths in Pune have crossed the 100-mark. As per the latest figures issued by the Maharashtra Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pune currently stands at 1,316 while the death toll has notched up to 100.

A 68-year-old coronavirus patient died in Pune earlier this morning becoming the 100th coronavirus fatality in the city. Health officials have confirmed that the cause of death is acute respiratory failure due to ARDS with Myocarditis with COVID-19 infection.

"Total death toll in Pune district is now 100," the health official further reiterated.

Maharashtra's coronavirus cases have crossed 11,500 while the death toll is nearing in on 500. As many as 1,879 people in the state have recovered after contracting the virus.

