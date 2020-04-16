Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Mumbai: 28-year-old constable from Juhu police station tests COVID-19 positive

A 28-year-old police constable attached to Juhu police station in Mumbai has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday. Other police personnel who came in contact with the constable will also be tested, he said.

According to the Juhu police, the constable, a resident of Kandivali area was in the Anti Terrorism Cell (ATC) of the police station was on leave from past 8 days after complaints of cough and headache.

After he started showing symptoms of coronavirus, his test was conducted which came out positive on Wednesday, the official said. He is currently admitted to a civic-run hospital.

"The constable's test report has come out positive for coronavirus. Samples of seven to eight other officials, who came in contact with him, will also be sent for testing," Juhu police station's senior inspector Pandrinath Wavhal said.

Earlier this month, a sub-inspector attached to Kurar police station here also tested positive for coronavirus.

(With PTI inputs)

