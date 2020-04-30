Image Source : FILE Mumbai: BMC inspector who tested positive for coronavirus dies

BMC official who was found positive for coronavirus passed away on Wednesday evening. Madhukar Haryan, the official, was an inspector in the Assessment Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The BMC posted condolences from its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"Our very own, Shri Madhukar Haryan (Inspector, Assessment Dept, BMC) passed away today. He had devoted himself in the service of Mumbaikars & the needy. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Haryan family. He tested COVID +ve" read the tweet

Maharashtra remains in the crosshairs of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday saw the total number of coronavirus cases shoot up to 9915. 597 new cases were found in the state. The death toll is 432. 32 of these deaths were recorded on Wednesday.

Mumbai alone accounts for 6644 coronavirus cases. This includes 270 deaths.

Meanwhile, Authorities are constructing a quarantine centre on Mumbai's MMRDA grounds on war footing.

The quarantine centre will have 1008 beds. If required, the capacity of the quarantine centre will be increased. At increased capacity, the quarantine centre will be able to cater to 5000 patients in quarantine.

