Coronavirus in Mohali: 50 COVID-19 cases reported; Jawaharpur village with 34 cases emerges hotspot

Coronavirus cases in Mohali have racked up to 50 with 34 of them coming from Jawaharpur village which is being termed as the hotspot of COVID-19 cases in the city. Mohali has seen 2 deaths due to coronavirus while 5 others have been cured of the illness. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown beyond the 14 April deadline set by the government when it announced the 21-day lockdown.

COVID-19 cases in the state of Punjab now stand at 132 including 11 deaths.

