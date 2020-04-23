Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Another death in Dharavi, infection tally in state crosses 6000 mark

Another coronavirus death was reported from Dharavi in Mumbai on Thursday. This took the death toll in Asia's largest slum to 13. On Thursday, 25 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Dharavi. There have been 214 coronavirus cases in Dharavi so far.
Coronavirus infections in Dharavi is a grave matter for Maharashtra as the slum is home to 7.5 lakh people who stay in extremely unhygienic conditions. Huts are located very very close thereby making social distancing impossible.
Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the counytry due to coronavirus. On Thursday, number of Covid-19 patients crossed 6000-mark. Number of patients in the state now stands at 6427. The state has seen 283 deaths so far.
778 new coromavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Thursday and 14 deaths were reported. On a brighter note, 840 coronavirus patients have made full recovery till date.
|City/ District
|Positive
|Deaths
|Discharged
|Mumbai
|4205
|167
|424
|Thane
|595
|15
|84
|Palghar
|130
|4
|19
|Raigad
|50
|1
|17
|Nashik
|120
|9
|7
|Ahmednagar
|32
|2
|11
|Dhule
|17
|2
|0
|Jalgaon
|8
|2
|1
|Nandurbar
|7
|1
|0
|Pune
|910
|62
|172
|Solapur
|33
|3
|0
|Satara
|20
|2
|3
|Kolhapur
|9
|0
|2
|Sangli
|26
|1
|26
|Sindhudurg
|1
|0
|1
|Ratnagiri
|7
|1
|2
|Aurangabad
|40
|5
|15
|Jalna
|3
|0
|0
|Hingoli
|7
|0
|1
|Parbhani
|1
|0
|0
|Latur
|8
|0
|8
|Osmanabad
|3
|0
|3
|Beed
|1
|0
|0
|Nanded
|1
|0
|0
|Akola
|20
|1
|7
|Amravati
|7
|1
|0
|Yavatmal
|17
|0
|10
|Buldhana
|24
|1
|11
|Washim
|1
|0
|0
|Nagpur
|100
|1
|15
|Gondia
|1
|0
|1
|Chandrapur
|2
|0
|0