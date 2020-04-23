Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Another death in Dharavi, infection tally in state crosses 6000 mark

Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Another death in Dharavi, state tally crosses 6000 mark

Another coronavirus death was reported from Dharavi in Mumbai on Thursday. This took the death toll in Asia's largest slum to 13. On Thursday, 25 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Dharavi. There have been 214 coronavirus cases in Dharavi so far.

Coronavirus infections in Dharavi is a grave matter for Maharashtra as the slum is home to 7.5 lakh people who stay in extremely unhygienic conditions. Huts are located very very close thereby making social distancing impossible.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the counytry due to coronavirus. On Thursday, number of Covid-19 patients crossed 6000-mark. Number of patients in the state now stands at 6427. The state has seen 283 deaths so far.

778 new coromavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Thursday and 14 deaths were reported. On a brighter note, 840 coronavirus patients have made full recovery till date.

City/ District Positive Deaths Discharged Mumbai 4205 167 424 Thane 595 15 84 Palghar 130 4 19 Raigad 50 1 17 Nashik 120 9 7 Ahmednagar 32 2 11 Dhule 17 2 0 Jalgaon 8 2 1 Nandurbar 7 1 0 Pune 910 62 172 Solapur 33 3 0 Satara 20 2 3 Kolhapur 9 0 2 Sangli 26 1 26 Sindhudurg 1 0 1 Ratnagiri 7 1 2 Aurangabad 40 5 15 Jalna 3 0 0 Hingoli 7 0 1 Parbhani 1 0 0 Latur 8 0 8 Osmanabad 3 0 3 Beed 1 0 0 Nanded 1 0 0 Akola 20 1 7 Amravati 7 1 0 Yavatmal 17 0 10 Buldhana 24 1 11 Washim 1 0 0 Nagpur 100 1 15 Gondia 1 0 1 Chandrapur 2 0 0

