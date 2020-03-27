Friday, March 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 12 COVID-19 cases reported from Sangli, state total rises to 147

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 12 COVID-19 cases reported from Sangli, state total rises to 147

Maharashtra is already the Indian state that is worst impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, 12 more cases of coronavirus have been reported from Sangli district taking the overall state total to 147. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Published on: March 27, 2020 16:03 IST
Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 12 COVID-19 cases reported from Sangli, state total rises to 147

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 12 COVID-19 cases reported from Sangli, state total rises to 147

Maharashtra is already the Indian state that is worst impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, 12 more cases of coronavirus have been reported from Sangli district taking the overall state total to 147. 

As per reports, the 12 persons who have tested positive are those who came in contact with the person who had earlier tested positive from the region. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

These 12 cases have now taken Maharashtra's overall tally to 147, highest of any Indian state. 

Overall, India has seen over 700 COVID-19 cases along with 17 deaths. 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X