Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 12 COVID-19 cases reported from Sangli, state total rises to 147

Maharashtra is already the Indian state that is worst impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, 12 more cases of coronavirus have been reported from Sangli district taking the overall state total to 147.

As per reports, the 12 persons who have tested positive are those who came in contact with the person who had earlier tested positive from the region.

These 12 cases have now taken Maharashtra's overall tally to 147, highest of any Indian state.

Overall, India has seen over 700 COVID-19 cases along with 17 deaths.