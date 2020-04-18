Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: Case tally stands at 35, 1 casualty reported

The number of coronavirus cases in the state of Himachal Pradesh has notched up to 35. As many as 16 people in the state have recovered from the illness while one person has lost his life. As per reports no new case has been reported in HP in the last 2 days.

Amongst the cases in Himachal Pradesh, Sirmaur and Solan have 7 cases each, Una has 6 while Kangra and Chamba each have 4 infected.

COVID-19 has infected almost 14,000 people in India while the death toll due to the pandemic has risen to 452. Maharashtra, Delhi a d Tamil Nadu are the worst affected states.

