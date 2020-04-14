Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Gujarat: 45 new COVID-19 cases reported; state tally climbs to 617

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 617 as 45 more people tested positive for the disease, the state health department said on Tuesday. Among the new cases, 31 were reported from Ahmedabad, nine from Surat, two from Mehsana, and one each from Bhavnagar, Dahod and Gandhinagar, it said.

A 20-year-old patient was also discharged from a hospital in Ahmemdabad, taking the total number of those who recovered to 55.

The state has so far reported 26 deaths due to coronavirus.

Ahmedabad has till now reported 351 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, while Vadodara has reported 107 cases.

