Coronavirus in Delhi: Number of cases crosses 5,000 mark

Coronavirus in New Delhi: Number of coronavirus cases in New Delhi crossed 5,000-mark on Tuesday evening. According to latest numbers with the state government, there 5,104 coronavirus cases in Delhi. Of these, 206 cases were reported on Tuesday. Death toll in the national capital is 64.

On a brighter note, 37 people have recovered from the deadly coronavirus till date and no death was reported in New Delhi on third day in a row.

According to Delhi state health bulletin there were 3572 active cases in Delhi. The bulletin published on Tuesday has noted statistics like fatality rate across different age groups among other things.

The numbers in the health bulletin show that though younger citizens are making up for larger chunk of positive case, it is the older demographic that is suffering from more fatalities.

68.21 per cent of coronavirus patients in New Delhi are below the age of 50. That means this demographic forms more than half thye numer of coronavirus infections cases.

However, if fatalities are concerned, more than 80 per cent of the patients were more than 50 years old.

