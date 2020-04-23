Coronavirus in Delhi: Cases rise to 2376, death toll mounts to 50

Image Source : AP File Image

The death toll due to the coronavirus went up to 50 in Delhi today. The total number of cases has increased to 2376, Delhi government authorities said today. Of the 50 fatalities, 27 of the deceased were aged 60 years and above, making over 52 percent of the total death cases. Thirteen of them were aged between 50-59 years and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

By Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,248 with 48 deaths. With two more fatalities, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 50.

At least 92 hotspots of the national capital have been sealed so far. One area each in Mehrauli, Dwarka, and Dayanand Vihar were identified as containment zones today.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage