Coronavirus in Andhra: 57 new COVID-19 cases; state tally reaches 2339, death toll at 52

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2339 after 57 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 1596 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 52 have died, the state health department said on Tuesday. With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state. According to the medical bulletin, 9739 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1,00,000-mark becoming the 11th country in the world having over lakh cases. According to the health ministry, there are now 1,01,139 positive cases including 3,163 deaths and 39,174 recovered. The nation is under the third extended lockdown period that was imposed in the country on from May 18 and will remain in place till May 31.

However, lockdown 4.0 has come with certain relaxations with different states releasing their respective guidelines. Some of the states which have released guidelines so far are Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra, Assam, Telangana, Chandigarh, others.

Releasing the new guidelines, the MHA on Sunday had allowed more power to states to follow guidelines by demarcating regions on the basis of zones i.e containment, red, orange and green zones. While many states in the country have released updated guidelines allowing a number of relaxations, many are yet to.

