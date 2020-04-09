Image Source : SHREESH TIWARI/ GOOGLE Noida Sector 28's Varun Vihar Enclave sealed after being identified as COVID-19 hotspot

Varun Vihar Enclave in Sector 28 Noida has been sealed after the district administration identified it as COVID-19 hotspot. Earlier, a class 12 girl tested coronavirus positive in Greater Noida Silver City 2 society taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases close to 60 in the Noida and Greater Noida region.

On Wednesday, hotspots in at least 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh were sealed till April 14 in areas where COVID-19 have been reported. Uttar Pradesh total coronavirus positive cases have surged to 361 as the country entres its 16th day of nation-wide lockdown. India COVID-19 cases meanwhile have surged to 5734 including 166 deaths while 473 people have recovered after getting infected with the disease.

