Highest single-day spike of 13,586‬ COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 3.80 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 3.80 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases 2,04,711 recovered and 12,573 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday.
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday revised to one week, against 14 days earlier, the quarantine period for doctors, nursing officers and other health workers with high-risk exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases or respiratory specimens. A decision on extending the quarantine period further by one week will be taken by the nodal officer or head of the department after taking into account the profile of such doctors and other health workers, according to an updated advisory issued on the management of healthcare professionals working in COVID and non-COVID areas of hospitals.
The earlier May 15 advisory stated that high-risk contacts should be quarantined for 14 days, tested as per ICMR testing protocol, actively monitored for development of symptoms and managed as per laid down protocol.
"For doctors, nursing officers and other health workers with high-risk exposure, the quarantine period shall be initially for one week only," the updated advisory issued on Thursday read.
State-wise list of coronavirus, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|33
|0
|44
|Andhra Pradesh
|3637
|3789
|92
|7518
|Arunachal Pradesh
|93
|10
|0
|103
|Assam
|2114
|2654
|9
|4777
|Bihar
|1925
|5056
|44
|7025
|Chandigarh
|62
|306
|6
|374
|Chhattisgarh
|708
|1228
|10
|1946
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|45
|13
|0
|58
|Delhi
|26669
|21341
|1969
|49979
|Goa
|596
|109
|0
|705
|Gujarat
|6191
|17819
|1591
|25601
|Haryana
|4528
|4556
|134
|9218
|Himachal Pradesh
|205
|382
|8
|595
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2340
|3144
|71
|5555
|Jharkhand
|711
|1198
|11
|1920
|Karnataka
|2847
|4983
|114
|7944
|Kerala
|1358
|1415
|21
|2794
|Ladakh
|591
|95
|1
|687
|Madhya Pradesh
|2308
|8632
|486
|11426
|Maharashtra
|53915
|60838
|5751
|120504
|Manipur
|407
|199
|0
|606
|Meghalaya
|13
|30
|1
|44
|Mizoram
|129
|1
|0
|130
|Nagaland
|90
|103
|0
|193
|Odisha
|1357
|3144
|11
|4512
|Puducherry
|155
|109
|7
|271
|Punjab
|962
|2570
|83
|3615
|Rajasthan
|2792
|10742
|323
|13857
|Sikkim
|65
|5
|0
|70
|Tamil Nadu
|23068
|28641
|625
|52334
|Telangana
|2531
|3301
|195
|6027
|Tripura
|515
|639
|1
|1155
|Uttarakhand
|690
|1386
|26
|2102
|Uttar Pradesh
|5477
|9239
|465
|15181
|West Bengal
|5216
|7001
|518
|12735
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8927
|8927
|Total#
|163248
|204711
|12573
|380532