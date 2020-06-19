Highest single-day spike of 13,586‬ COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 3.80 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Relatives of admitted patients wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus talk outside a hospital in New Delhi, India.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 3.80 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases 2,04,711 recovered and 12,573 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday revised to one week, against 14 days earlier, the quarantine period for doctors, nursing officers and other health workers with high-risk exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases or respiratory specimens. A decision on extending the quarantine period further by one week will be taken by the nodal officer or head of the department after taking into account the profile of such doctors and other health workers, according to an updated advisory issued on the management of healthcare professionals working in COVID and non-COVID areas of hospitals.

The earlier May 15 advisory stated that high-risk contacts should be quarantined for 14 days, tested as per ICMR testing protocol, actively monitored for development of symptoms and managed as per laid down protocol.

"For doctors, nursing officers and other health workers with high-risk exposure, the quarantine period shall be initially for one week only," the updated advisory issued on Thursday read.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 33 0 44 Andhra Pradesh 3637 3789 92 7518 Arunachal Pradesh 93 10 0 103 Assam 2114 2654 9 4777 Bihar 1925 5056 44 7025 Chandigarh 62 306 6 374 Chhattisgarh 708 1228 10 1946 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 13 0 58 Delhi 26669 21341 1969 49979 Goa 596 109 0 705 Gujarat 6191 17819 1591 25601 Haryana 4528 4556 134 9218 Himachal Pradesh 205 382 8 595 Jammu and Kashmir 2340 3144 71 5555 Jharkhand 711 1198 11 1920 Karnataka 2847 4983 114 7944 Kerala 1358 1415 21 2794 Ladakh 591 95 1 687 Madhya Pradesh 2308 8632 486 11426 Maharashtra 53915 60838 5751 120504 Manipur 407 199 0 606 Meghalaya 13 30 1 44 Mizoram 129 1 0 130 Nagaland 90 103 0 193 Odisha 1357 3144 11 4512 Puducherry 155 109 7 271 Punjab 962 2570 83 3615 Rajasthan 2792 10742 323 13857 Sikkim 65 5 0 70 Tamil Nadu 23068 28641 625 52334 Telangana 2531 3301 195 6027 Tripura 515 639 1 1155 Uttarakhand 690 1386 26 2102 Uttar Pradesh 5477 9239 465 15181 West Bengal 5216 7001 518 12735 Cases being reassigned to states 8927 8927 Total# 163248 204711 12573 380532

