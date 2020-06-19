Friday, June 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Highest single-day spike of 13,586‬ COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 3.80 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Highest single-day spike of 13,586‬ COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 3.80 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 3.80 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases 2,04,711 recovered and 12,573 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2020 9:32 IST
coronavirus deaths, india deaths coronavirus, coronavirus deaths in india, 0.3 deaths per lakh popul
Image Source : AP

Relatives of admitted patients wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus talk outside a hospital in New Delhi, India.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 3.80 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases 2,04,711 recovered and 12,573 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday revised to one week, against 14 days earlier, the quarantine period for doctors, nursing officers and other health workers with high-risk exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases or respiratory specimens. A decision on extending the quarantine period further by one week will be taken by the nodal officer or head of the department after taking into account the profile of such doctors and other health workers, according to an updated advisory issued on the management of healthcare professionals working in COVID and non-COVID areas of hospitals.

The earlier May 15 advisory stated that high-risk contacts should be quarantined for 14 days, tested as per ICMR testing protocol, actively monitored for development of symptoms and managed as per laid down protocol.  

"For doctors, nursing officers and other health workers with high-risk exposure, the quarantine period shall be initially for one week only," the updated advisory issued on Thursday read.

State-wise list of coronavirus, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 33 0 44
Andhra Pradesh 3637 3789 92 7518
Arunachal Pradesh 93 10 0 103
Assam 2114 2654 9 4777
Bihar 1925 5056 44 7025
Chandigarh 62 306 6 374
Chhattisgarh 708 1228 10 1946
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 13 0 58
Delhi 26669 21341 1969 49979
Goa 596 109 0 705
Gujarat 6191 17819 1591 25601
Haryana 4528 4556 134 9218
Himachal Pradesh 205 382 8 595
Jammu and Kashmir 2340 3144 71 5555
Jharkhand 711 1198 11 1920
Karnataka 2847 4983 114 7944
Kerala 1358 1415 21 2794
Ladakh 591 95 1 687
Madhya Pradesh 2308 8632 486 11426
Maharashtra 53915 60838 5751 120504
Manipur 407 199 0 606
Meghalaya 13 30 1 44
Mizoram 129 1 0 130
Nagaland 90 103 0 193
Odisha 1357 3144 11 4512
Puducherry 155 109 7 271
Punjab 962 2570 83 3615
Rajasthan 2792 10742 323 13857
Sikkim 65 5 0 70
Tamil Nadu 23068 28641 625 52334
Telangana 2531 3301 195 6027
Tripura 515 639 1 1155
Uttarakhand 690 1386 26 2102
Uttar Pradesh 5477 9239 465 15181
West Bengal 5216 7001 518 12735
Cases being reassigned to states 8927     8927
Total# 163248 204711 12573 380532

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X