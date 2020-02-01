Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu doctor claims to have found 'herbal' cure

With rapid increase in Coronavirus cases worldwide, scientists are busy reasearching the treatment and the cure of this deadly infectious disease. The World Health Organisation has already declared the disease a global emergency, meanwhile, a doctor from Tamil Nadu claimed that he has found a 'herbal' cure of Coronavirus.

Dr Thanikasalam Veni, doctor in Siddha and Ayurvedic medicine said that he has found a herbal cure to the virus. He is currently practicing at Rathna Siddha Hospital in Chennai and has an experience of 25 years in the field of Siddha and Ayurvedic medicines.

While speaking to ANI, Veni said that he has formulated a medicine made from an extract of herbs, which can cure any type of viral fever and one of the symptoms of Coronavirus is high fever.

However, Veni claimed that the medicine could treat the infections caused by the corona virus within 24 hours to 40 hours.

"When we treated the dengue virus with our medicine, many patients with reduced platelets count, acute liver failure, immunity deficiency and low white blood cell (WBC) were cured within 24-40 hours," said Veni.

"In coronavirus too I am confident our medicine will be very effective," he added.

So far, no doctor or scientist has found the cure but a vaccine is being developed which will be available only next year.

The death toll due to Coronavirus outbreak has reached 250 with around 10,000 confirmed cases.

While briefing in Geneva on Thursday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the chief of WHO said, "Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems."

The condition of healthcare in India is not very good and any positive cases of Coronavirus in the country would be a top concern. The first positive tested case of Coronavirus has been found in Kerala. A student, studying at Wuhan University in China, was found infected with the virus after he returned to India.

However, he has been kept under a proper observation and doctors are treating him in all possible ways.

