Friday, April 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. COVID-19 in Haryana: 8 more test positive for coronavirus, total rises to 43

COVID-19 in Haryana: 8 more test positive for coronavirus, total rises to 43

Haryana on Friday reported eight cases of coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases to 43 in the state, the government said.

IANS IANS
Chandigarh Published on: April 03, 2020 15:50 IST
COVID-19 in Haryana: 8 more test positive for coronavirus, total rises to 43
Image Source : PTI

COVID-19 in Haryana: 8 more test positive for coronavirus, total rises to 43

Haryana on Friday reported eight cases of coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases to 43 in the state, the government said. Officials said five patients, including four foreigners, were those who came to the state after attending a religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin. Their passports have been confiscated.

According to the state's medical bulletin, out of 43 cases, three patients belonged to Kerala, two from Maharashtra and one from Uttar Pradesh.

Fight Against Coronavirus

While Kerala's patient has been undergoing treatment in Nuh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh patients have been admitted to hospitals in Gurugram.

Thirteen patients, including nine from Gurugram, have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the state has started round-the-clock Covid call centre to assist the people in the crisis.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Haryana reports first death after 67-year old from Ambala dies

ALSO READ | Citing transmission of COVID-19, Haryana bans chewing gum

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X