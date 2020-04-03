Image Source : PTI COVID-19 in Haryana: 8 more test positive for coronavirus, total rises to 43

Haryana on Friday reported eight cases of coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases to 43 in the state, the government said. Officials said five patients, including four foreigners, were those who came to the state after attending a religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin. Their passports have been confiscated.

According to the state's medical bulletin, out of 43 cases, three patients belonged to Kerala, two from Maharashtra and one from Uttar Pradesh.

While Kerala's patient has been undergoing treatment in Nuh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh patients have been admitted to hospitals in Gurugram.

Thirteen patients, including nine from Gurugram, have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the state has started round-the-clock Covid call centre to assist the people in the crisis.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Haryana reports first death after 67-year old from Ambala dies

ALSO READ | Citing transmission of COVID-19, Haryana bans chewing gum