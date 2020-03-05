Image Source : PTI Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi-NCR sees shortage of hand sanitizers; masks become costlier

Medical stores are seeing a rise in the sale and demand for masks and hand sanitizers amid the rising cases of coronavirus in India. With this, Delhiites are witnessing a surge in the prices of masks and sanitizers. At some places, masks were being sold at Rs 250 per piece. India so far has reported 29 positive cases of novel coronavirus and the government has asked the citizens to exercise caution, but panic and concern seem to be setting in.

There is an increasing number of people buying masks and sanitizers from the medical stores in Delhi. Due to the increase in demand, many medical stores are facing shortage and at the same time, some stores have increased the prices.

The mask or sanitizer, which used to be available for Rs 150 in Delhi a few days ago, is now selling at Rs 250 per piece.

When asked about this, the owner of a medical store in Rohini, said, "We are purchasing these items at the increased rate, and also suppliers are not keeping up with the demand."

Significantly, as a precautionary measure, people have been asked to maintain cleanliness, wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizers.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in India in Kerala, and so far a total of 29 cases have been reported across the country so far.

In view of the increasing impact of coronavirus, the Central and State governments have been exhorting people to take precautions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also cancelled their public functions, including Holi Milan celebrations due to coronavirus scare.

