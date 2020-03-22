Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Cases registered against gym owners for flouting Delhi government order

Police have registered cases against four gym owners in West Delhi and arrested two of them for violating the Delhi government order issued in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Sunday. Two gym onwers -- Kanhaiya Lal and Vishal, both residents of Madipur, Punjabi Bagh have been arrested and action against rest of the owners is being taken, they said.

Four FIRs have been registered against the owners for operating gyms in West Delhi areas of Punjabi Bagh, Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar despite government orders, police said.

The FIRs have been registered with a view to deter the violation of orders promulgated by the government for the purpose of prevention and control of epidemic disease Coronavirus in Delhi, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit.

According to a Delhi government order issued in the wake of coronavirus, operation of gyms and spas were suspended till March 31.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has mounted to 27 including one death.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus positive cases soar to 324 in India; check state-wise COVID-19 list

ALSO READ | Janata Curfew: Delhi Metro says taking rest, social distancing as DMRC services remain suspended