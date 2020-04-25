Coronavirus in Gujarat: COVID-19 tally breaches 3000-mark with 256 new cases. Check district-wise list

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Gujarat: COVID-19 tally breaches 3000-mark

Gujarat is witnessing a rapid surge in coronavirus cases daily as the state is the second worst-hit among Indian states after Maharashtra. The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat breached 3,000-mark on Saturday as the state reported 256 new positive cases. The coronavirus tally in Gujarat has now reached 3,071. Meanwhile, six people lost their lives on Saturday. The deadly contagious virus has claimed 133 lives in Gujarat till now. However, as many as 282 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals so far.

Ahmedabad has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state while Surat stands second in the number of COVID-19 patients. The total number of cases in Ahmedabad has crossed the 2,000-mark at 2,003. Of 256 new cases, Ahmedabad alone accounted for 182 cases, followed by Surat 34 and Vadodara 7.

Coronavirus in Gujarat: District-wise tally

District Confirmed Ahmadabad 1,821 Surat 462 Vadodara 223 Rajkot 41 Anand 36 Bhavnagar 35 Bharuch 29 Gandhinagar 19 Aravalli 18 Banas Kantha 16 Patan 15 Panch Mahals 15 Narmada 12 Botad 12 Chota Udaipur 11 Mahisagar 9 Mahesana 7 Kachchh 6 Valsad 5 Kheda 5 Dahod 4 Sabar Kantha 3 Porbandar 3 Gir Somnath 3 Tapi 1 Navsari 1 Morbi 1 Jamnagar 1 Dang 1 Unknown 256

