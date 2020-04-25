Saturday, April 25, 2020
     
Coronavirus in Gujarat: COVID-19 tally breaches 3000-mark with 256 new cases. Check district-wise list

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat breached 3,000-mark on Saturday as the state reported 256 new positive cases.

India TV News Desk
Ahmedabad Published on: April 25, 2020 21:07 IST





Gujarat is witnessing a rapid surge in coronavirus cases daily as the state is the second worst-hit among Indian states after Maharashtra. The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat breached 3,000-mark on Saturday as the state reported 256 new positive cases. The coronavirus tally in Gujarat has now reached 3,071. Meanwhile, six people lost their lives on Saturday. The deadly contagious virus has claimed 133 lives in Gujarat till now. However, as many as 282 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals so far. 

Ahmedabad has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state while Surat stands second in the number of COVID-19 patients. The total number of cases in Ahmedabad has crossed the 2,000-mark at 2,003. Of 256 new cases, Ahmedabad alone accounted for 182 cases, followed by Surat 34 and Vadodara 7.

Coronavirus in Gujarat: District-wise tally

District
Confirmed
 
  
Ahmadabad 1,821
Surat 462
Vadodara 223
Rajkot 41
Anand 36
Bhavnagar 35
Bharuch 29
Gandhinagar 19
Aravalli 18
Banas Kantha 16
Patan 15
Panch Mahals 15
Narmada 12
Botad 12
Chota Udaipur 11
Mahisagar 9
Mahesana 7
Kachchh 6
Valsad 5
Kheda 5
Dahod 4
Sabar Kantha 3
Porbandar 3
Gir Somnath 3
Tapi 1
Navsari 1
Morbi 1
Jamnagar 1
Dang 1
Unknown 256

