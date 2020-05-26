Coronavirus ground report: Newsmakers from 100 hotspot districts on India TV | Watch

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll over the world and the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to be on a rise in India. So far, more than 4,000 people have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus in the country. While many states and cities have emerged to be the hotspot of the coronavirus outbreak, many zones have also been de-contained. In the wake of the pandemic, India TV will interact with several district magistrates and police commissioners deployed across the country.

Watch 100 Districts Magistrates and Commissioners from India's worst hit districts by #coronavirus, LIVE on India TV.#IndiaTVZilaSammelan LIVE from 10AM onwards.



May 26, 2020

India TV's day-long event 'Zila Sammelan' will be presenting a ground report on COVID-19 from a total number of 100 districts, which have been identified as hotspots or containment zones.

On the event, India TV will bring you the district magistrates, police commissioners and officers on the frontline, trying to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Watch India TV's day-long event 'Zila Sammelan' from 10 am onwards.

