Coronavirus panic: How fake news on social media is creating scare

As coronavirus makes its way to India, fake videos have started doing rounds on social media overplaying the issue with exaggerated facts. In one such video, a US news channel claims that the true number of those infected by coronavirus in China is over 15 lakh and that 50,000 people are dying on a daily basis.

In the video, the anchor refers to a Chinese billionaire whistleblower who, in an interview with former White House Chief Strategist, Steve Banon, claims that over 15 lakh people in China are now infected and that over 50,000 people are dying daily. He also crematories are working 24x7 and burning 50,000 bodies every day.

There is, however, no credibility to these facts. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been actively monitoring the situation in China and has stated that the global death toll because of coronavirus sits a little above 3,000.

Such fake videos are mean to cause a state of fear and panic amongst people. India Tv highly recommends people to not pay attention to any such fake video.

The government has taken measures to contain coronavirus in India. So far 28 people have tested positive in the country among them are 16 Italian nationals. 14 of them are being treated in Delhi while two are in Jaipur.

