Delhi: 35 positive cases of COVID-19 found in Tughlakabad

At least 35 COVID-19 positive cases found on Sunday in Delhi's Tughlakabad area, which is already a coronavirus hotspot. The area was declared hotspot after three people tested positive for COVID-19 from street number 26 of the Tughlakabad extension. The COVID-19 testing in the area was done on a larger scale during which the new cases were found. As of now, the area has been sealed completely and only government officials are supplying essential goods and services to the people.

The new coronavirus cases in Delhi came a day after at least 26 members of a family tested positive for the coronavirus in Jahangirpuri. On Saturday, Delhi reported about 67 new cases of the coronavirus. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed during a press conference in the national capital.

Kejriwal also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of those 'coronawarriors' who lose their lives while attending to the patients of COVID-19.

"If any doctor, nurse, a sanitation worker at the hospital, lab technician contracts the infection and dies due to it, while attending to the patients of COVID-19, then Delhi govt will give a compensation of Rs 1 Crore to their family. There are other people too who are looking after Corona patients-Police, Civil Defence volunteers, teachers. If anyone contracts Coronavirus and dies due to it, while looking after Corona patients, then it will be extended to all such people. Their families will be given Rs 1 crore," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in Delhi has risen to 76 as the government had identified eight new hotspots in the national capital.

