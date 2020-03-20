Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi Haats closed, hop-on bus services suspended

Image Source : FILE Coronavirus Impact: Delhi Haats closed, hope-on bus services suspended

Coronavirus: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to close Delhi Haats in light of Coronavirus Outbreak. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that Delhi Haats at INA, Pitam Pura and Janakpuri will be closed. These Haats are run by Delhi government. In addition to this, hop-on hop-off bus services which are quite famous among tourists in New Delhi have also been suspended.

"We are closing all 3 Delhi Haats also which are run by Delhi government in INA, Pitam pura and Janakpuri. Hop-on, Hop-off bus services of tourism department are also closed," said Manish Sisodia on Friday.

Delhi is heading towards a lockdown as CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that all malls in Delhi are to be kept closed. Kejriwal said that only those shops which provide essential goods will be allowed to stay open.

In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2020

The government also advised the public to remain at home particularly the senior citizens and the children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed all Indians to observe a 'Janata Curfew' on March 22. In his address to the nation on Thursday, he appealed to all Indians to remain indoors from 7 am to 9 pm.

Delhi Metro on Friday said that it will suspend its services on March 22 to facilitate the successful implementation of 'Janata Curfew'

Watch | Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus