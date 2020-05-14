Image Source : PTI Delhi court judges self-quarantine after coming in contact with Corona patient

Two district court judges in the national capital have put themselves under quarantine after one of them came in contact with a COVID-19 patient during the hearing. A Metropolitan Magistrate posted at a central district court came in contact with a patient after he appeared before him for recording statement on May 6.

Pursuant to this, his wife, employed as Metropolitan Magistrate in Saket court, has isolated herself for 14 days at home, stated a circular issued by court's District and Sessions Judge Neena Bansal Krishna.

Earlier this month, a Junior Judicial Assistant in Saket court court had also tested positive for the COVID-19.

He had last visited the court on May 4 due to some official work and had also come in contact with Steno Ravish Kumar who is now under quarantine.

