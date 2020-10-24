Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: India's recoveries zoom past 7 million mark

Recoveries from the novel coronavirus zoomed past the 7-million mark in India on Saturday, according to the latest figures published by the Union Health Ministry. The recovery rate in the country is about 89.78 per cent. As per the data, 70,16,046 people have recovered from the highly-infectious virus.

A LOOK AT THE STATEWISE TALLY

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 204 14 3945 8 58 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 31721 536 762419 4281 6544 20 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2499 139 11613 206 33 1 4 Assam 22963 1761 179846 2184 900 4 5 Bihar 10630 583 198532 1324 1034 8 6 Chandigarh 697 15 13009 85 214 2 7 Chhattisgarh 24620 618 146222 3010 1738 58 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 4 3167 3 2 9 Delhi 26001 764 316214 3296 6189 26 10 Goa 2824 167 38421 390 568 4 11 Gujarat 13963 158 147435 1264 3673 6 12 Haryana 10082 73 143978 1180 1705 17 13 Himachal Pradesh 2620 3 17135 198 285 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7842 110 81486 684 1424 12 15 Jharkhand 6055 67 92128 499 862 3 16 Karnataka 89502 3444 693584 8749 10821 51 17 Kerala 95760 2367 280793 6118 1281 26 18 Ladakh 788 54 4984 82 68 19 Madhya Pradesh 11761 385 150678 1325 2855 13 20 Maharashtra 144426 6084 1445103 13247 43015 184 21 Manipur 4083 18 12562 169 132 5 22 Meghalaya 1631 30 7091 110 79 1 23 Mizoram 198 14 2189 14 0 24 Nagaland 1838 39 6570 101 28 25 Odisha 17255 602 259418 2377 1214 18 26 Puducherry 3975 64 29427 216 584 2 27 Punjab 4327 139 121735 580 4095 23 28 Rajasthan 17775 566 162981 2367 1814 14 29 Sikkim 242 12 3465 55 63 30 Tamil Nadu 32960 1238 659432 4262 10858 33 31 Telengana 19937 440 209034 1708 1303 5 32 Tripura 2055 174 27740 238 340 1 33 Uttarakhand 4656 241 54161 518 979 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 28268 863 430962 3025 6830 40 35 West Bengal 36471 407 298587 3676 6368 60 Total# 680680 14829 7016046 67549 117956 650

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage