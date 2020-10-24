Saturday, October 24, 2020
     
Coronavirus: India's recoveries zoom past 7 million mark

Recoveries from the novel coronavirus zoomed past the 7-million mark in India on Saturday, according to the latest figures published by the Union Health Ministry. The recovery rate in the country is about 89.78 per cent. As per the data, 70,16,046 people have recovered from the highly-infectious virus.   

New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2020 9:38 IST
Image Source : PTI

A LOOK AT THE STATEWISE TALLY

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 204 14  3945 58
2 Andhra Pradesh 31721 536  762419 4281  6544 20 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2499 139  11613 206  33
4 Assam 22963 1761  179846 2184  900
5 Bihar 10630 583  198532 1324  1034
6 Chandigarh 697 15  13009 85  214
7 Chhattisgarh 24620 618  146222 3010  1738 58 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 3167 2  
9 Delhi 26001 764  316214 3296  6189 26 
10 Goa 2824 167  38421 390  568
11 Gujarat 13963 158  147435 1264  3673
12 Haryana 10082 73  143978 1180  1705 17 
13 Himachal Pradesh 2620 17135 198  285
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7842 110  81486 684  1424 12 
15 Jharkhand 6055 67  92128 499  862
16 Karnataka 89502 3444  693584 8749  10821 51 
17 Kerala 95760 2367  280793 6118  1281 26 
18 Ladakh 788 54  4984 82  68  
19 Madhya Pradesh 11761 385  150678 1325  2855 13 
20 Maharashtra 144426 6084  1445103 13247  43015 184 
21 Manipur 4083 18  12562 169  132
22 Meghalaya 1631 30  7091 110  79
23 Mizoram 198 14  2189 14  0  
24 Nagaland 1838 39  6570 101  28  
25 Odisha 17255 602  259418 2377  1214 18 
26 Puducherry 3975 64  29427 216  584
27 Punjab 4327 139  121735 580  4095 23 
28 Rajasthan 17775 566  162981 2367  1814 14 
29 Sikkim 242 12  3465 55  63  
30 Tamil Nadu 32960 1238  659432 4262  10858 33 
31 Telengana 19937 440  209034 1708  1303
32 Tripura 2055 174  27740 238  340
33 Uttarakhand 4656 241  54161 518  979 11 
34 Uttar Pradesh 28268 863  430962 3025  6830 40 
35 West Bengal 36471 407  298587 3676  6368 60 
Total# 680680 14829  7016046 67549  117956 650 

