Coronavirus: India's recoveries zoom past 7 million mark

Recoveries from the novel coronavirus zoomed past the 7-million mark in India on Saturday, according to the latest figures published by the Union Health Ministry. The recovery rate in the country is about 89.78 per cent. As per the data, 70,16,046 people have recovered from the highly-infectious virus.
A LOOK AT THE STATEWISE TALLY
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|204
|14
|3945
|8
|58
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|31721
|536
|762419
|4281
|6544
|20
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2499
|139
|11613
|206
|33
|1
|4
|Assam
|22963
|1761
|179846
|2184
|900
|4
|5
|Bihar
|10630
|583
|198532
|1324
|1034
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|697
|15
|13009
|85
|214
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|24620
|618
|146222
|3010
|1738
|58
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|51
|4
|3167
|3
|2
|9
|Delhi
|26001
|764
|316214
|3296
|6189
|26
|10
|Goa
|2824
|167
|38421
|390
|568
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|13963
|158
|147435
|1264
|3673
|6
|12
|Haryana
|10082
|73
|143978
|1180
|1705
|17
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2620
|3
|17135
|198
|285
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7842
|110
|81486
|684
|1424
|12
|15
|Jharkhand
|6055
|67
|92128
|499
|862
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|89502
|3444
|693584
|8749
|10821
|51
|17
|Kerala
|95760
|2367
|280793
|6118
|1281
|26
|18
|Ladakh
|788
|54
|4984
|82
|68
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11761
|385
|150678
|1325
|2855
|13
|20
|Maharashtra
|144426
|6084
|1445103
|13247
|43015
|184
|21
|Manipur
|4083
|18
|12562
|169
|132
|5
|22
|Meghalaya
|1631
|30
|7091
|110
|79
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|198
|14
|2189
|14
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1838
|39
|6570
|101
|28
|25
|Odisha
|17255
|602
|259418
|2377
|1214
|18
|26
|Puducherry
|3975
|64
|29427
|216
|584
|2
|27
|Punjab
|4327
|139
|121735
|580
|4095
|23
|28
|Rajasthan
|17775
|566
|162981
|2367
|1814
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|242
|12
|3465
|55
|63
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|32960
|1238
|659432
|4262
|10858
|33
|31
|Telengana
|19937
|440
|209034
|1708
|1303
|5
|32
|Tripura
|2055
|174
|27740
|238
|340
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4656
|241
|54161
|518
|979
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|28268
|863
|430962
|3025
|6830
|40
|35
|West Bengal
|36471
|407
|298587
|3676
|6368
|60
|Total#
|680680
|14829
|7016046
|67549
|117956
|650