Over 8,000 COVID-19 deaths in India, cases cross 2.86 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.86 lakh mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,86,579 including 1,37,448 active cases 1,41,029 recovered and 8,102 deaths, as per home ministry's figures released on Thursday. States including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi continues to remain worst affected regions in terms of coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Home Minister Amit Shah had a meeting on the situation in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak.
As Delhi records more COVID-19 deaths, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kept his political differences aside on Wednesday and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the continuous spike of cases in the national capital.
After the meeting, Kejriwal tweeted: "Met Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation."
On Wednesday alone, Delhi saw 48 deaths, taking the total casualty count to 984 as 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Delhi, making it further worrisome for the health infrastructure of the national capital.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|33
|0
|34
|Andhra Pradesh
|2292
|2899
|78
|5269
|Arunachal Pradesh
|55
|2
|0
|57
|Assam
|1839
|1249
|4
|3092
|Bihar
|2606
|3071
|33
|5710
|Chandigarh
|36
|286
|5
|327
|Chhattisgarh
|854
|402
|6
|1262
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|24
|2
|0
|26
|Daman & Diu
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Delhi
|19581
|12245
|984
|32810
|Goa
|320
|67
|0
|387
|Gujarat
|5439
|14735
|1347
|21521
|Haryana
|3339
|2188
|52
|5579
|Himachal Pradesh
|191
|254
|6
|451
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2785
|1671
|51
|4507
|Jharkhand
|889
|592
|8
|1489
|Karnataka
|3110
|2862
|69
|6041
|Kerala
|1238
|905
|18
|2161
|Ladakh
|62
|52
|1
|115
|Madhya Pradesh
|2730
|6892
|427
|10049
|Maharashtra
|46086
|44517
|3438
|94041
|Manipur
|248
|63
|0
|311
|Meghalaya
|30
|13
|1
|44
|Mizoram
|92
|1
|0
|93
|Nagaland
|106
|22
|0
|128
|Odisha
|959
|2282
|9
|3250
|Puducherry
|74
|53
|0
|127
|Punjab
|518
|2232
|55
|2805
|Rajasthan
|2772
|8569
|259
|11600
|Sikkim
|13
|0
|0
|13
|Tamil Nadu
|17182
|19333
|326
|36841
|Telengana
|2138
|1817
|156
|4111
|Tripura
|655
|239
|1
|895
|Uttarakhand
|716
|831
|15
|1562
|Uttar Pradesh
|4418
|6871
|321
|11610
|West Bengal
|5117
|3779
|432
|9328
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8931
|8931
|Total#
|137448
|141029
|8102
|286579