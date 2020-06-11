Over 8,000 COVID-19 deaths in India, cases cross 2.86 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People walk and jog at the Marine Drive on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India as lockdown eases.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.86 lakh mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,86,579 including 1,37,448 active cases 1,41,029 recovered and 8,102 deaths, as per home ministry's figures released on Thursday. States including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi continues to remain worst affected regions in terms of coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Home Minister Amit Shah had a meeting on the situation in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak.

As Delhi records more COVID-19 deaths, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kept his political differences aside on Wednesday and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the continuous spike of cases in the national capital.

After the meeting, Kejriwal tweeted: "Met Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation."

On Wednesday alone, Delhi saw 48 deaths, taking the total casualty count to 984 as 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Delhi, making it further worrisome for the health infrastructure of the national capital.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 33 0 34 Andhra Pradesh 2292 2899 78 5269 Arunachal Pradesh 55 2 0 57 Assam 1839 1249 4 3092 Bihar 2606 3071 33 5710 Chandigarh 36 286 5 327 Chhattisgarh 854 402 6 1262 Dadar Nagar Haveli 24 2 0 26 Daman & Diu 2 0 0 2 Delhi 19581 12245 984 32810 Goa 320 67 0 387 Gujarat 5439 14735 1347 21521 Haryana 3339 2188 52 5579 Himachal Pradesh 191 254 6 451 Jammu and Kashmir 2785 1671 51 4507 Jharkhand 889 592 8 1489 Karnataka 3110 2862 69 6041 Kerala 1238 905 18 2161 Ladakh 62 52 1 115 Madhya Pradesh 2730 6892 427 10049 Maharashtra 46086 44517 3438 94041 Manipur 248 63 0 311 Meghalaya 30 13 1 44 Mizoram 92 1 0 93 Nagaland 106 22 0 128 Odisha 959 2282 9 3250 Puducherry 74 53 0 127 Punjab 518 2232 55 2805 Rajasthan 2772 8569 259 11600 Sikkim 13 0 0 13 Tamil Nadu 17182 19333 326 36841 Telengana 2138 1817 156 4111 Tripura 655 239 1 895 Uttarakhand 716 831 15 1562 Uttar Pradesh 4418 6871 321 11610 West Bengal 5117 3779 432 9328 Cases being reassigned to states 8931 8931 Total# 137448 141029 8102 286579

