India logs 8,488 COVID cases, 249 deaths in 24 hrs; recovery rate at 98.31%

India on Monday reported 8,488 new coronavirus cases, along with 249 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 12510 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.31 per cent which is the highest since March 2020. The total recoveries data now stands at 3,39,34,547.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,18,443 (lowest in 534 days), the ministry data showed today. The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections.
A decrease of 4271 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The death toll climbed to 4,65,911 with 249 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 45 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 148 consecutive days now.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 63,25,24,259 samples have been tested up to November 21 for COVID-19. Of these 7,83,567 samples were tested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 257.5 million while the deaths have surged to more than 5.15 million and vaccinations to over 7.39 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Statewise Coronavirus Status:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Discharged
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|7545
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|2265
|2054553
|14426
|Arunachal Pradesh
|38
|54929
|280
|Assam
|2973
|606337
|6072
|Bihar
|40
|716485
|9663
|Chandigarh
|30
|64556
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|295
|992655
|13592
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|10678
|4
|Delhi
|309
|1415262
|25095
|Goa
|235
|175048
|3378
|Gujarat
|310
|816805
|10091
|Haryana
|140
|761351
|10053
|Himachal Pradesh
|910
|221654
|3831
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1701
|329206
|4461
|Jharkhand
|131
|343864
|5140
|Karnataka
|7093
|2948331
|38175
|Kerala***
|58723
|5004786
|37495
|Ladakh
|230
|20885
|212
|Lakshadweep
|5
|10314
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|85
|782416
|10526
|Maharashtra
|13454
|6475682
|140739
|Manipur
|682
|122274
|1962
|Meghalaya
|280
|82494
|1467
|Mizoram
|4746
|126672
|479
|Nagaland
|126
|31229
|695
|Odisha
|2109
|1036501
|8393
|Puducherry
|323
|126470
|1870
|Punjab
|279
|586117
|16584
|Rajasthan
|119
|945532
|8955
|Sikkim
|123
|31643
|403
|Tamil Nadu
|8722
|2675174
|36375
|Telangana
|3575
|666999
|3981
|Tripura
|76
|83827
|818
|Uttarakhand
|192
|336510
|7404
|Uttar Pradesh
|102
|1687321
|22909
|West Bengal
|8020
|1582442
|19383
|Total#
|118443
|33934547
|465911
