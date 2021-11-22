Monday, November 22, 2021
     
India logs 8,488 COVID cases, 249 deaths in 24 hrs; recovery rate at 98.31%

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,18,443 (lowest in 533 days), the ministry data showed today.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2021 9:45 IST
Image Source : PTI

The total recovery rate at around 98.29 per cent which is the highest since March 2020

India on Monday reported 8,488 new coronavirus cases, along with 249 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 12510 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.31 per cent which is the highest since March 2020. The total recoveries data now stands at 3,39,34,547.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,18,443 (lowest in 534 days), the ministry data showed today. The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections.  

A decrease of 4271 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

 

The death toll climbed to 4,65,911 with 249 fresh fatalities,  according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise  in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 45 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 148 consecutive days now.

 

 

​According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 63,25,24,259 samples have been tested up to November 21 for COVID-19. Of these 7,83,567 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 257.5 million while the deaths have surged to more than 5.15 million and vaccinations to over 7.39 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Statewise Coronavirus Status:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Discharged Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 7545 129
Andhra Pradesh 2265 2054553 14426
Arunachal Pradesh 38 54929 280
Assam 2973 606337 6072
Bihar 40 716485 9663
Chandigarh 30 64556 820
Chhattisgarh 295 992655 13592
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10678 4
Delhi 309 1415262 25095
Goa 235 175048 3378
Gujarat 310 816805 10091
Haryana 140 761351 10053
Himachal Pradesh 910 221654 3831
Jammu and Kashmir 1701 329206 4461
Jharkhand 131 343864 5140
Karnataka 7093 2948331 38175
Kerala*** 58723 5004786 37495
Ladakh 230 20885 212
Lakshadweep 5 10314 51
Madhya Pradesh 85 782416 10526
Maharashtra 13454 6475682 140739
Manipur 682 122274 1962
Meghalaya 280 82494 1467
Mizoram 4746 126672 479
Nagaland 126 31229 695
Odisha 2109 1036501 8393
Puducherry 323 126470 1870
Punjab 279 586117 16584
Rajasthan 119 945532 8955
Sikkim 123 31643 403
Tamil Nadu 8722 2675174 36375
Telangana 3575 666999 3981
Tripura 76 83827 818
Uttarakhand 192 336510 7404
Uttar Pradesh 102 1687321 22909
West Bengal 8020 1582442 19383
Total# 118443 33934547 465911

