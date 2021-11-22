India logs 8,488 COVID cases, 249 deaths in 24 hrs; recovery rate at 98.31%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The total recovery rate at around 98.29 per cent which is the highest since March 2020

India on Monday reported 8,488 new coronavirus cases, along with 249 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 12510 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.31 per cent which is the highest since March 2020. The total recoveries data now stands at 3,39,34,547.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,18,443 (lowest in 534 days), the ministry data showed today. The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections.

A decrease of 4271 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 4,65,911 with 249 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 45 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 148 consecutive days now.

​According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 63,25,24,259 samples have been tested up to November 21 for COVID-19. Of these 7,83,567 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 257.5 million while the deaths have surged to more than 5.15 million and vaccinations to over 7.39 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Statewise Coronavirus Status:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Discharged Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 7545 129 Andhra Pradesh 2265 2054553 14426 Arunachal Pradesh 38 54929 280 Assam 2973 606337 6072 Bihar 40 716485 9663 Chandigarh 30 64556 820 Chhattisgarh 295 992655 13592 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10678 4 Delhi 309 1415262 25095 Goa 235 175048 3378 Gujarat 310 816805 10091 Haryana 140 761351 10053 Himachal Pradesh 910 221654 3831 Jammu and Kashmir 1701 329206 4461 Jharkhand 131 343864 5140 Karnataka 7093 2948331 38175 Kerala*** 58723 5004786 37495 Ladakh 230 20885 212 Lakshadweep 5 10314 51 Madhya Pradesh 85 782416 10526 Maharashtra 13454 6475682 140739 Manipur 682 122274 1962 Meghalaya 280 82494 1467 Mizoram 4746 126672 479 Nagaland 126 31229 695 Odisha 2109 1036501 8393 Puducherry 323 126470 1870 Punjab 279 586117 16584 Rajasthan 119 945532 8955 Sikkim 123 31643 403 Tamil Nadu 8722 2675174 36375 Telangana 3575 666999 3981 Tripura 76 83827 818 Uttarakhand 192 336510 7404 Uttar Pradesh 102 1687321 22909 West Bengal 8020 1582442 19383 Total# 118443 33934547 465911

ALSO READ: Government allows Serum Institute to export 50 lakh Covishield doses under COVAX to 4 nations

Latest India News