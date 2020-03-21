Coronavirus crisis: Six family members of dead Punjab man test positive for COVID-19

Image Source : PTI Punjab police personnel wearing protective masks in the wake of the coronavirus scare in Bathinda (file photo)

Six family members of a 62-year-old man from Punjab's Nawashahr, who succumbed to coronavirus earlier this week, on Saturday returned positive results. After the death of Baldev Singh owing to COVID-19, authorities took blood samples of all his family members.

Baldev's three sons, two daughters-in-law and a granddaughter returned positive test results.

In all, twelve positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from Punjab so far, with the countrywide toll crossing the 300 mark.

A nationwide lockdown, also dubbed by PM Modi as 'janata curfew' has been called on Sunday, in a bid to disrupt the community transmission cycle.

