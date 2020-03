Image Source : PTI A file photo of a mohalla clinic (representational image)

A mohalla clinic worker in the National Capital of Delhi tested positive for coronavirus, news agency IANS reported on Monday.

According to official figures from the Union Health Ministry, last updated at 10:30 AM on Monday, Delhi reported a total of 35 cases of coronavirus, with one death.

