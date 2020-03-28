Coronavirus crisis: BJP MPs to release Rs 1 crore from MPLADS fund, MLAs to donate one month salary

BJP President JP Nadda/File Image

All MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to the Central Relief Fund, extending their support to the fight against Coronavirus.

The Members of Parliament and MLAs of BJP will also donate their one month salary to the Central Relief Fund, party president JP Nadda said.

The party at present has 386 MPs - 303 in Lok Sabha and 83 in Rajya Sabha. An MP gets Rs 5 crore every year as part of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).