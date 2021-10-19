Tuesday, October 19, 2021
     
At 13,058, India logs lowest single-day COVID case rise in 231 days; 164 deaths reported

Of the 13,058 new infections and 164 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 6,676 new cases and 60 deaths.

New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2021 9:47 IST
Image Source : PTI

At 13,058, India logs lowest single-day COVID case rise in 231 days; 164 deaths reported

India logged 13,058 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 231 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,40,94,373, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 4,52,454 with 164 fresh fatalities, while the active cases have declined to 1,83,118, the lowest in 227 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 25 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 114 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.54 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.14 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 6,576 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 7506 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 5709 325  2040782 651  14313
3 Arunachal Pradesh 145 54589 22  280  
4 Assam 3461 25  597348 266  5957
5 Bihar 44 716323 9661  
6 Chandigarh 24 64462 820  
7 Chhattisgarh 189 991922 21  13570  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4   10668   4  
9 Delhi 298 22  1414018 37  25089  
10 Goa 600 173629 57  3350
11 Gujarat 193 14  816029 32  10086  
12 Haryana 126 760917 13  10049  
13 Himachal Pradesh 1270 33  216609 195  3725
14 Jammu and Kashmir 816 27  325893 100  4428
15 Jharkhand 125 343184 11  5135  
16 Karnataka 9193 286  2936527 488  37953 12 
17 Kerala 83779 4407  4750293 11023  26925 60 
18 Ladakh 34 20639 208  
19 Lakshadweep 0   10314   51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 81 782086 10523  
21 Maharashtra 31610 620  6421756 2078  139816 27 
22 Manipur 1383 39  119524 106  1897  
23 Meghalaya 777 68  80799 126  1438
24 Mizoram 11374 259  102036 1207  391
25 Nagaland 252 30700 11  675
26 Odisha 4347 195  1022780 530  8290
27 Puducherry 523 62  125051 90  1850  
28 Punjab 219 585296 32  16544  
29 Rajasthan 43 945395 8954  
30 Sikkim 165 31200 16  391  
31 Tamil Nadu 14570 244  2637802 1423  35912 13 
32 Telangana 3929 661294 201  3940
33 Tripura 113 83414 13  816  
34 Uttarakhand 176 336186 7397  
35 Uttar Pradesh 123 1687015 22898  
36 West Bengal 7416 1554815 683  18989 12 
Total# 183118 6576  33458801 19470  452454 164 

