Follow us on Image Source : PTI At 13,058, India logs lowest single-day COVID case rise in 231 days; 164 deaths reported

India logged 13,058 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 231 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,40,94,373, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 4,52,454 with 164 fresh fatalities, while the active cases have declined to 1,83,118, the lowest in 227 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 25 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 114 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.54 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.14 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 6,576 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 2 7506 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 5709 325 2040782 651 14313 6 3 Arunachal Pradesh 145 5 54589 22 280 4 Assam 3461 25 597348 266 5957 7 5 Bihar 44 4 716323 6 9661 6 Chandigarh 24 1 64462 5 820 7 Chhattisgarh 189 6 991922 21 13570 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10668 4 9 Delhi 298 22 1414018 37 25089 10 Goa 600 4 173629 57 3350 4 11 Gujarat 193 14 816029 32 10086 12 Haryana 126 3 760917 13 10049 13 Himachal Pradesh 1270 33 216609 195 3725 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 816 27 325893 100 4428 2 15 Jharkhand 125 3 343184 11 5135 16 Karnataka 9193 286 2936527 488 37953 12 17 Kerala 83779 4407 4750293 11023 26925 60 18 Ladakh 34 2 20639 5 208 19 Lakshadweep 0 10314 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 81 3 782086 9 10523 21 Maharashtra 31610 620 6421756 2078 139816 27 22 Manipur 1383 39 119524 106 1897 23 Meghalaya 777 68 80799 126 1438 3 24 Mizoram 11374 259 102036 1207 391 5 25 Nagaland 252 4 30700 11 675 1 26 Odisha 4347 195 1022780 530 8290 5 27 Puducherry 523 62 125051 90 1850 28 Punjab 219 8 585296 32 16544 29 Rajasthan 43 1 945395 1 8954 30 Sikkim 165 9 31200 16 391 31 Tamil Nadu 14570 244 2637802 1423 35912 13 32 Telangana 3929 5 661294 201 3940 2 33 Tripura 113 9 83414 13 816 34 Uttarakhand 176 2 336186 5 7397 35 Uttar Pradesh 123 4 1687015 4 22898 36 West Bengal 7416 5 1554815 683 18989 12 Total# 183118 6576 33458801 19470 452454 164

