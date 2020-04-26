Image Source : FILE Make Covid testing kits available quickly, Delhi High Court tells company

Delhi High Court on Sunday expressed the need for low-priced Covid-19 testing kit to be made available. The High Court said that the country was going through "unprecedented" medical situation and it was necessary to ensure that health of citizens is protected. The High Court gave directions to company importing 10 lakh coronavirus testing kits from China to make the kits available to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at Rs 400 per kit.

Delhi High Court said that such measures will pave way for greater welfare of the people.

The directions from the court have come during the hearings of the pleas filed by Rare Metabolics Life Sciences Private Limited and Arc Pharmaceuticals. These two companies have make an agreement with Matrix Labs, the company that is importing testing kits into India. The companies had requested Delhi High Court to direct Matrix Labs to issue 7.29 lakh Covid-19 test kits.

