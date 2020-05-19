Image Source : PTI (FILE) 66 trains to take more than one lakh migrant labourers back home to Bihar on Wednesday (Representative image)

Indian Railways will operate 66 trains for the benefit of migrant labourers wanting to return to their homes in Bihar. These 66 trains, originating from various states across the country will take more than 1 lakh migrant labourers to various districts in Bihar.

Migrant labourers across the country have had to face brunt of the national lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. hundreds of them are trying to walk long distances to try and reach their hometowns. Most of the migrant labourers are employed in informal jobs and are having to deal with unemployment, starvation and many other problems.

Indian Railways is hence operating trains, often called Shramik Special, to help the migrant labourers reach home.

Here is the number of trains leaving from various states for Bihar.

Originating state/ Type of train Number of trains Uttar Pradesh 11 Tripura 1 Telangana 2 Tamil Nadu 3 Rajasthan 0 Punjab 6 Assam 1 Maharashtra 8 Madhya Pradesh 1 Karnataka 2 Haryana 2 Gujarat 8 Delhi 5 Uttarakhand 2 Bihar 11 Andhra Pradesh 1 Rajdhani 2

Each of these trains will carry 1650 passengers each bringing the total number to 1,07,600

