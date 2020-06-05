Image Source : FILE Coronavirus: Rajasthan faces threat of community spread as thousands enter illegally in state

As Rajasthan grapples with coronavirus cases a new development threatens a community spread of coronavirus. It has now come to light that thousands of migrants entered the state illegally during the recent exodus. These migrants haven't been tested for coronavirus infection nor have they been screened for symptoms.

During the recent exodus of migrant labourers, lakhs of people travelled from cities to their hometowns. Though imposition of national lockdown meant hardships for migrant labourers, Shramik Special trains run by Indian Railways proved useful in sending migrant labourers home.

During these days, 13 lakh migrants travelled to Rajasthan while 6 lakh travelled from Rajasthan to other states.

It has now come to light that 92 thousand people entered the state illegally. This can be extremely dangerous as it poses thret of community spread of coronavirus.

The authorities arrived at the figure with the help of mobile tracing. As the government machinery got whiff of illegal entry of people into the state, committees were formed in villages and cities to trace these people.

Although the government has zeroed in on illegal entrants, a sword hangs over Rajasthan as these people may have already come in contact of lakhs of others.

