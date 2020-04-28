Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus pandemic: RBI employees contribute Rs 7.30 cr to PM-CARES Fund

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said its employees have decided to contribute salary of one or more days totalling Rs 7.

30 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund.

To help people affected by any kind of emergency or distress situation like the one posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has set up a public charitable trust named Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to receive contributions from various sources, the central bank said in a statement.

"Responding to the call to support this noble cause, the employees of the Reserve Bank have decided to contribute one or more days salary to the PM-CARES Fund," the RBI said.

The total contribution from the employees amounting to Rs 7.

30 crore is being remitted to the PM-CARES Fund, it said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the related dislocation in normal economic activity have severely affected economically weaker sections of the society and their means of livelihood.

