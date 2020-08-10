COVID-19 kills over 1,000 countrywide in 24 hours; over 62,000 new cases recorded

Over 62,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been recorded in India in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), a spike of 62,064 cases in the last 24 hours has taken India's overall recorded COVID-19 case tally to 22,15,075. Out of these cases 6,34,945 cases are active while 15,35,744 people have recovered after contracting the virus.
India has also recorded over 1,000 deaths in 24 hours taking the death toll countrywide to 44,386.
India remains on 3rd place as far as worldwide COVID-19 cases are concerned, only behind the USA and Brazil.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|822
|9
|648
|148
|20
|Andhra Pradesh
|87112
|1626
|138712
|9097
|2036
|97
|Arunachal Pradesh
|670
|14
|1482
|52
|3
|Assam
|16367
|616
|42325
|1734
|145
|5
|Bihar
|27906
|1237
|51158
|2915
|387
|5
|Chandigarh
|586
|56
|904
|32
|25
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|3243
|171
|8809
|227
|96
|7
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|441
|24
|1121
|84
|2
|Delhi
|10729
|62
|130587
|1225
|4111
|13
|Goa
|2642
|310
|5995
|193
|75
|3
|Gujarat
|14147
|239
|54166
|1311
|2652
|24
|Haryana
|6371
|33
|34781
|750
|483
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|1175
|6
|2181
|100
|15
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7422
|158
|17003
|336
|472
|13
|Jharkhand
|9123
|307
|8838
|715
|177
|22
|Karnataka
|80981
|1208
|93908
|4670
|3198
|107
|Kerala
|12391
|239
|21832
|970
|108
|2
|Ladakh
|457
|41
|1222
|8
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|9009
|182
|29020
|667
|996
|19
|Maharashtra
|145865
|1490
|351710
|13348
|17757
|390
|Manipur
|1698
|1
|2044
|117
|11
|Meghalaya
|566
|28
|490
|67
|6
|Mizoram
|322
|25
|298
|2
|0
|Nagaland
|1869
|84
|904
|8
|8
|1
|Odisha
|13870
|178
|31785
|1543
|272
|13
|Puducherry
|2094
|105
|3201
|147
|87
|7
|Punjab
|7998
|512
|15319
|439
|586
|24
|Rajasthan
|13473
|86
|38235
|1072
|789
|11
|Sikkim
|371
|18
|494
|24
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|53336
|145
|238638
|6020
|4927
|119
|Telengana
|22528
|341
|57586
|1587
|637
|10
|Tripura
|1723
|206
|4443
|267
|42
|1
|Uttarakhand
|3373
|51
|6134
|171
|125
|8
|Uttar Pradesh
|47890
|1713
|72650
|2817
|2069
|41
|West Bengal
|26375
|889
|67120
|1996
|2059
|54
|Total#
|634945
|6198
|1535743
|54859
|44386
|1007