COVID-19 kills over 1,000 countrywide in 24 hours; over 62,000 new cases recorded

Monday, August 10, 2020
     
Over 62,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been recorded in India in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), a spike of 62,064 cases in the last 24 hours has taken India's overall recorded COVID-19 case tally to 22,15,075. Out of these cases 6,34,945 cases are active while 15,35,744 people have recovered after contracting the virus. 

New Delhi Published on: August 10, 2020 9:53 IST
Over 62,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been recorded in India in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), a spike of 62,064 cases in the last 24 hours has taken India's overall recorded COVID-19 case tally to 22,15,075. Out of these cases 6,34,945 cases are active while 15,35,744 people have recovered after contracting the virus. 

India has also recorded over 1,000 deaths in 24 hours taking the death toll countrywide to 44,386.

India remains on 3rd place as far as worldwide COVID-19 cases are concerned, only behind the USA and Brazil. 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 822 648 148  20  
Andhra Pradesh 87112 1626  138712 9097  2036 97 
Arunachal Pradesh 670 14  1482 52  3  
Assam 16367 616  42325 1734  145
Bihar 27906 1237  51158 2915  387
Chandigarh 586 56  904 32  25
Chhattisgarh 3243 171  8809 227  96
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 441 24  1121 84  2  
Delhi 10729 62  130587 1225  4111 13 
Goa 2642 310  5995 193  75
Gujarat 14147 239  54166 1311  2652 24 
Haryana 6371 33  34781 750  483
Himachal Pradesh 1175 2181 100  15
Jammu and Kashmir 7422 158  17003 336  472 13 
Jharkhand 9123 307  8838 715  177 22 
Karnataka 80981 1208  93908 4670  3198 107 
Kerala 12391 239  21832 970  108
Ladakh 457 41  1222 9  
Madhya Pradesh 9009 182  29020 667  996 19 
Maharashtra 145865 1490  351710 13348  17757 390 
Manipur 1698 2044 117  11  
Meghalaya 566 28  490 67  6  
Mizoram 322 25  298 0  
Nagaland 1869 84  904 8
Odisha 13870 178  31785 1543  272 13 
Puducherry 2094 105  3201 147  87
Punjab 7998 512  15319 439  586 24 
Rajasthan 13473 86  38235 1072  789 11 
Sikkim 371 18  494 24  1  
Tamil Nadu 53336 145  238638 6020  4927 119 
Telengana 22528 341  57586 1587  637 10 
Tripura 1723 206  4443 267  42
Uttarakhand 3373 51  6134 171  125
Uttar Pradesh 47890 1713  72650 2817  2069 41 
West Bengal 26375 889  67120 1996  2059 54 
Total# 634945 6198  1535743 54859  44386 1007 

