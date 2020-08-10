COVID-19 kills over 1,000 countrywide in 24 hours; over 62,000 new cases recorded

Image Source : AP Coronavirus case taly in india

Over 62,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been recorded in India in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), a spike of 62,064 cases in the last 24 hours has taken India's overall recorded COVID-19 case tally to 22,15,075. Out of these cases 6,34,945 cases are active while 15,35,744 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

India has also recorded over 1,000 deaths in 24 hours taking the death toll countrywide to 44,386.

India remains on 3rd place as far as worldwide COVID-19 cases are concerned, only behind the USA and Brazil.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 822 9 648 148 20 Andhra Pradesh 87112 1626 138712 9097 2036 97 Arunachal Pradesh 670 14 1482 52 3 Assam 16367 616 42325 1734 145 5 Bihar 27906 1237 51158 2915 387 5 Chandigarh 586 56 904 32 25 1 Chhattisgarh 3243 171 8809 227 96 7 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 441 24 1121 84 2 Delhi 10729 62 130587 1225 4111 13 Goa 2642 310 5995 193 75 3 Gujarat 14147 239 54166 1311 2652 24 Haryana 6371 33 34781 750 483 9 Himachal Pradesh 1175 6 2181 100 15 1 Jammu and Kashmir 7422 158 17003 336 472 13 Jharkhand 9123 307 8838 715 177 22 Karnataka 80981 1208 93908 4670 3198 107 Kerala 12391 239 21832 970 108 2 Ladakh 457 41 1222 8 9 Madhya Pradesh 9009 182 29020 667 996 19 Maharashtra 145865 1490 351710 13348 17757 390 Manipur 1698 1 2044 117 11 Meghalaya 566 28 490 67 6 Mizoram 322 25 298 2 0 Nagaland 1869 84 904 8 8 1 Odisha 13870 178 31785 1543 272 13 Puducherry 2094 105 3201 147 87 7 Punjab 7998 512 15319 439 586 24 Rajasthan 13473 86 38235 1072 789 11 Sikkim 371 18 494 24 1 Tamil Nadu 53336 145 238638 6020 4927 119 Telengana 22528 341 57586 1587 637 10 Tripura 1723 206 4443 267 42 1 Uttarakhand 3373 51 6134 171 125 8 Uttar Pradesh 47890 1713 72650 2817 2069 41 West Bengal 26375 889 67120 1996 2059 54 Total# 634945 6198 1535743 54859 44386 1007

