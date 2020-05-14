Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Death toll crosses 1000 mark

1602 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. There are no signs of spike in the fresh infections flattening. 44 deaths were recorded out of which 25 took place in Mumbai.

Latest additions have brought total number of cases in Maharashtra to 27,524. Out of these 20,441 cases are being treated in hospitals. The death toll in the state crossed 1000-mark. The tally is at 1019. The number of cured patients is 6059.

Mumbai continues to contribute largest chunk of coronavirus cases in the state. Close to one thousand (998) patients were found positive on Thursday alone. Mumbai has reported 16579 Covid-19 patients till now. Although 4234 patients have been cured so far, 621 have succumbed to the deadly infection so far.

New cases are being detected in Dharavi as well. Two deaths were recorded in Asia's largest slum on Thursday.

Here are latest figures from districts in Maharashtra:

District Positive Deaths Discharged Mumbai 16,738 621 2944 Thane 3287 36 630 Palghar 337 13 118 Raigad 327 11 99 Nashik 807 34 139 Ahmednagar 70 3 35 Dhule 71 6 19 Jalgaon 226 26 32 Nandurbar 22 2 10 Pune 3314 175 1377 Solapur 344 21 72 Satara 125 2 33 Kolhapur 25 1 8 Sangli 43 1 28 Sindhudurg 7 0 2 Ratnagiri 83 3 5 Aurangabad 716 19 154 Jalna 20 0 1 Hingoli 61 0 46 Parbhani 2 1 1 Latur 32 1 15 Osmanabad 4 0 3 Beed 1 0 1 Nanded 57 4 1 Akola 208 12 60 Amravati 92 13 56 Yavatmal 99 0 50 Buldhana 26 1 23 Washim 3 0 1 Nagpur 331 2 93 Wardha 1 0 0 Bhandara 1 0 0 Gondia 1 0 1 Chandrapur 5 0 2 Gadchiroli 0 0 0

