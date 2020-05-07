Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 1216 new cases registered

Maharashtra continues to be the state with maximum number of coronavirus cases and deaths. On Thursday, the state had recorded 1216 new coronavirus cases. Now, Maharashtra has had 17,914 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The total death toll stands at 694. Thirty four out of 35 districts in the state have been affected due to coronavirus outbreak. Urban centres have got the worst of the outbreak and Mumbai has emerged as the biggest hotspot in the state.

There are 1,087 active containment zones in the state.

As many as 12,021 health squads have so far completed surveillance of 51.76 lakh population

2,12,742 people are in home quarantine, while 13,494 are in institutional quarantine.

Here are coronavirus statistics from across Maharashtra:

City/ District Positive Deaths Discharged Mumbai 11,394 437 1694 Thane 1889 21 352 Palghar 233 11 100 Raigad 201 3 43 Nashik 533 12 24 Ahmednagar 53 2 29 Dhule 32 3 5 Jalgaon 78 13 1 Nandurbar 19 1 4 Pune 2129 129 588 Solapur 188 10 22 Satara 94 2 14 Kolhapur 16 1 5 Sangli 35 1 25 Sindhudurg 4 0 1 Ratnagiri 16 1 5 Aurangabad 400 12 24 Jalna 8 0 1 Hingoli 58 0 1 Parbhani 2 1 1 Latur 25 1 8 Osmanabad 3 0 3 Beed 1 0 1 Nanded 32 2 0 Akola 99 10 25 Amravati 73 10 8 Yavatmal 93 0 19 Buldhana 24 1 24 Washim 1 0 1 Nagpur 206 2 63 Bhandara 1 0 0 Gondia 1 0 1 Chandrapur 4 0 2 Gadchiroli 0 0 0

(With PTI inputs)

