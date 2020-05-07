Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 1216 new cases registered

Maharashtra continues to be the state with maximum number of coronavirus cases and deaths. On Thursday, the state had recorded 1216 new coronavirus cases. Now, Maharashtra has had 17,914 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The total death toll stands at 694. Thirty four out of 35 districts in the state have been affected due to coronavirus outbreak. Urban centres have got the worst of the outbreak and Mumbai has emerged as the biggest hotspot in the state.
There are 1,087 active containment zones in the state.
As many as 12,021 health squads have so far completed surveillance of 51.76 lakh population
2,12,742 people are in home quarantine, while 13,494 are in institutional quarantine.
Here are coronavirus statistics from across Maharashtra:
|City/ District
|Positive
|Deaths
|Discharged
|Mumbai
|11,394
|437
|1694
|Thane
|1889
|21
|352
|Palghar
|233
|11
|100
|Raigad
|201
|3
|43
|Nashik
|533
|12
|24
|Ahmednagar
|53
|2
|29
|Dhule
|32
|3
|5
|Jalgaon
|78
|13
|1
|Nandurbar
|19
|1
|4
|Pune
|2129
|129
|588
|Solapur
|188
|10
|22
|Satara
|94
|2
|14
|Kolhapur
|16
|1
|5
|Sangli
|35
|1
|25
|Sindhudurg
|4
|0
|1
|Ratnagiri
|16
|1
|5
|Aurangabad
|400
|12
|24
|Jalna
|8
|0
|1
|Hingoli
|58
|0
|1
|Parbhani
|2
|1
|1
|Latur
|25
|1
|8
|Osmanabad
|3
|0
|3
|Beed
|1
|0
|1
|Nanded
|32
|2
|0
|Akola
|99
|10
|25
|Amravati
|73
|10
|8
|Yavatmal
|93
|0
|19
|Buldhana
|24
|1
|24
|Washim
|1
|0
|1
|Nagpur
|206
|2
|63
|Bhandara
|1
|0
|0
|Gondia
|1
|0
|1
|Chandrapur
|4
|0
|2
|Gadchiroli
|0
|0
|0