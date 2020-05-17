Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus lockdown may get extended, say sources

Sources have told India TV that the Central Government has decided to extend lockdown for two more weeks. The decision would mean that the national lockdown would be extended till May 31. No official announcement has been made.

Till now, Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have officially extended lockdown til May 31. Maharashtra's Principal Secretary Ajoy Mehta issued an order and said that since there is a danger of further spread of coronavirus in the state, the lockdown was to be extended till May 31.

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced new relaxations such as resumption of intra-district transportation in 25 districts after a

hiatus of nearly two months. In 12 other districts, including Chennai, there will be no change in the curbs and they will continue as existed during

the third phase of lockdown, set to end on Sunday, he added.

Citing consultations with top officials, public health and medical experts, he said the lockdown is extended till May 31 and the curbs including bar on functioning of educational institutions, public entry into religious places and relaxations already in force will continue throughout the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage