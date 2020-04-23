Image Source : INDIA TV Misbehaviour with LNJP Hospital staff unfortunate, I appeal people to desist: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed strong displeasure over the incident in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi. A patient and people accompanying him misbehaved and assaulted hospital staff. Subsequently, the doctors recorded a video narrating the ordeal and posted it on Twitter.

The Health Minister was speaking with Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV during his program Aaj Ki Baat.

Harsh Vardhan termed the assault on health staff an "unfortunate" event. LNJP hospital in New Delhi is a designated COVID hospital that is at the forefront of fight against coronavirus in the region. It is absolutely disheartening to see patients misbehaving with the doctors who are trying to save the patients' lives.

During the incident in LNJP. The patient, who had come to get tested for coronavirus, even removed the mask and threatened to infect the doctors with the deadly virus.

"It is for such sort of behaviour of some members of the public that we have promulgated the ordinance," said Vardhan, referring to ordinance promulgated recently that provides for a 7-year jail term for anyone misbehaving with health workers.

"People across the country showed great spirit at the time of Janata curfew when they thanked health workers. Everyone should demonstrate this gratitude through their actions as well," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Our country is at a crucial juncture with thousands of coronavirus infections. It is yet to be completely ascertained what form the coronavirus pandemic will take. The least we can do for our doctors and other health warriors is just let them work in a way that is safe even to them.

