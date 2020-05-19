Image Source : PTI (FILE) India took on Covid-19 challenge with highest level of political commitment: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan underlined India's role in the fight against coronavirus by saying that the country tackled the challenge with "highest level of political commitment". He was speaking at the 73rd World Health Assembly on Monday.

"We, in India, undertook the COVID 19 challenge with the highest level of political commitment. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, personally monitored the situation and ensured a pre-emptive, pro-active and graded response leaving no stones unturned," said Vardhan during his statement made after the opening address made by Dr Tedros, Director General of World Health Organisation (WHO).

At the outset Harsh Vardhan offered his condolences to all those who lost lives due to coronavirus. He said that India India took all necessary steps well in time, including surveillance at points of entry, evacuation of nationals stranded overseas, massive community surveillance through robust disease surveillance network, strengthening of health infrastructure, capacity building of over two million frontline Human Resources, risk communication and community involvement.

73rd World Health Assembly is currently being held virtually. This is happening for the first time. The health minister called this step "unprecedented" but "the most important ever". Mentioning that India has supplied medicines and medical supplies to 123 countries in the world, Harsh Vardhan said that India will constructively collaborate will the global community to fend off all challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

