Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus cases in Gujarat cross 50 thousand mark (Image for representation)

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 50 thousand mark just as a spike in new Covid-19 cases was recorded on Tuesday (July 21). 1026 new cases were recorded om Tuesday. Number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has now reached 50,465. On Tuesday, 34 coronavirus patients lost their lives bringing the death toll to 2201.

744 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in the state on Tuesday, hence the recovered cases increased to 36,403.

There are 11,861 active cases in the state and the condition of 82 of these patients is critical, the health department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,465, new cases 1,026, deaths 2,201, discharged 36,403, active cases 11,861 and people tested so far 5,62,682.

(With PTI inputs)

