Fadnavis writes to Uddhav Thackeray, says not enough Covid-19 tests are being carried out in Mumbai

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote a letter to current CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday and complained that not enough coronavirus tests were being carried out in Mumbai. In his letter, Fadnavis expressed concern about 'decreasing' number of tests and increasing fatalities.

Fadnavis said that labs in Mumbai had capacity to carry out 10,000 coronavirus tests each day. However, he said, only 3500-4000 were carried out per day.

On Thursday, 2933 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra. This is the highest single-day spike in cases noted till date in Maharashtra. This took total number of cases in the state to 77,793. The death toll has come to 2710. 123 fresh deaths were recorded in the city.

The department said that 30 of these deaths occurred in the last two days, while the rest were from the period between April 30 and June 1.

The number of active cases is 41,402, it said, adding that as many as 5,10,176 people have been tested so far. There are 3,804 containment zones in the state.

As many as 5,10,176 people have been tested so far. Currently 5,60,303 people are in home quarantine and 30,623 are in institutional quarantine, it said. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 43.29 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.48 per cent, it added.

Of the total positive cases recorded so far, 58,878 are in the MMR area, where 1,810 patients have succumbed to the infection.



