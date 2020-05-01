Image Source : TWITTER Coronavirus: Delhi AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi tests positive

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi MLA Vishesh Ravi tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. This is the first case of a public representative testing positive for coronavirus infection. Vishesh Ravi represents Karol Bagh constituency in Delhi. He underwent Coronavirus test on Wednesday.

It is being reported that Vishesh Ravi has been put in quarantine.

Delhi is one of the worst-hit states by coronavirus in the country. According to the figures available with Union Health Ministry, Delhi has had a total of 3515 coronavirus cases so far. There have been 59 deaths so far. On a brighter note, 1094 patients have been cured as of now.

The Union Government, on Friday, extended the national coronavirus lockdown upto May 17. Districts in the country have been categorised as Red, Orange and Green zones.

