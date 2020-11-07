India records 50,356 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths in a day

India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,62,080 with 50,356 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,25,562 with 577 new fatalities, data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8.00 am on Saturday showed. The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 78,19,886, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.41 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 6 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 5,16,632 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 6.10 per cent of the total caseload, data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
A LOOK AT STATEWISE CORONAVIRUS CASES
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|166
|2
|4194
|19
|60
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21825
|53
|809770
|2452
|6768
|11
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1603
|18
|13679
|99
|43
|4
|Assam
|7067
|595
|200384
|926
|938
|4
|5
|Bihar
|6518
|162
|212452
|580
|1129
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|772
|69
|13925
|63
|230
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|23066
|47
|172513
|1753
|2412
|52
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|37
|1
|3233
|3
|2
|9
|Delhi
|39722
|993
|377276
|6121
|6833
|64
|10
|Goa
|2058
|7
|42056
|207
|633
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|12014
|290
|162709
|1321
|3748
|4
|12
|Haryana
|15357
|713
|161176
|1533
|1880
|21
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3845
|177
|20033
|253
|361
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5745
|57
|90537
|632
|1523
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|4639
|46
|98365
|401
|895
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|33338
|224
|797204
|2701
|11347
|35
|17
|Kerala
|83324
|879
|388504
|7854
|1640
|27
|18
|Ladakh
|784
|32
|5854
|52
|80
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7676
|90
|164923
|856
|3004
|12
|20
|Maharashtra
|103007
|4351
|1562342
|11060
|44965
|161
|21
|Manipur
|3608
|178
|16092
|342
|191
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|984
|5
|8904
|91
|91
|23
|Mizoram
|545
|30
|2485
|12
|2
|24
|Nagaland
|1000
|58
|8282
|121
|45
|25
|Odisha
|12201
|162
|285174
|1641
|1393
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|1640
|190
|33437
|314
|598
|1
|27
|Punjab
|4882
|261
|127304
|372
|4295
|14
|28
|Rajasthan
|16277
|24
|189354
|1810
|1966
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|283
|43
|3786
|8
|75
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|19002
|59
|708846
|2402
|11299
|27
|31
|Telengana
|19936
|664
|227583
|937
|1372
|6
|32
|Tripura
|1286
|41
|29792
|126
|356
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3736
|56
|59746
|408
|1056
|9
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23132
|18
|463240
|2167
|7155
|24
|35
|West Bengal
|35557
|396
|354732
|4283
|7177
|55
|Total#
|516632
|4141
|7819886
|53920
|125562
|577