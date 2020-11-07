Image Source : PTI India records 50,356 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths in a day

India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,62,080 with 50,356 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,25,562 with 577 new fatalities, data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8.00 am on Saturday showed. The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 78,19,886, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.41 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 6 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 5,16,632 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 6.10 per cent of the total caseload, data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

A LOOK AT STATEWISE CORONAVIRUS CASES

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 2 4194 19 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21825 53 809770 2452 6768 11 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1603 18 13679 99 43 4 Assam 7067 595 200384 926 938 4 5 Bihar 6518 162 212452 580 1129 8 6 Chandigarh 772 69 13925 63 230 1 7 Chhattisgarh 23066 47 172513 1753 2412 52 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 37 1 3233 3 2 9 Delhi 39722 993 377276 6121 6833 64 10 Goa 2058 7 42056 207 633 3 11 Gujarat 12014 290 162709 1321 3748 4 12 Haryana 15357 713 161176 1533 1880 21 13 Himachal Pradesh 3845 177 20033 253 361 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5745 57 90537 632 1523 6 15 Jharkhand 4639 46 98365 401 895 1 16 Karnataka 33338 224 797204 2701 11347 35 17 Kerala 83324 879 388504 7854 1640 27 18 Ladakh 784 32 5854 52 80 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 7676 90 164923 856 3004 12 20 Maharashtra 103007 4351 1562342 11060 44965 161 21 Manipur 3608 178 16092 342 191 2 22 Meghalaya 984 5 8904 91 91 23 Mizoram 545 30 2485 12 2 24 Nagaland 1000 58 8282 121 45 25 Odisha 12201 162 285174 1641 1393 15 26 Puducherry 1640 190 33437 314 598 1 27 Punjab 4882 261 127304 372 4295 14 28 Rajasthan 16277 24 189354 1810 1966 11 29 Sikkim 283 43 3786 8 75 30 Tamil Nadu 19002 59 708846 2402 11299 27 31 Telengana 19936 664 227583 937 1372 6 32 Tripura 1286 41 29792 126 356 2 33 Uttarakhand 3736 56 59746 408 1056 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 23132 18 463240 2167 7155 24 35 West Bengal 35557 396 354732 4283 7177 55 Total# 516632 4141 7819886 53920 125562 577

