India records 50,356 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths in a day

Saturday, November 07, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2020 9:50 IST
Image Source : PTI

India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,62,080 with 50,356 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,25,562 with 577 new fatalities, data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8.00 am on Saturday showed. The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 78,19,886, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.41 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 6 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 5,16,632 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 6.10 per cent of the total caseload, data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh  on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.  It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

A LOOK AT STATEWISE CORONAVIRUS CASES

 

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 4194 19  60  
2 Andhra Pradesh 21825 53  809770 2452  6768 11 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1603 18  13679 99  43  
4 Assam 7067 595  200384 926  938
5 Bihar 6518 162  212452 580  1129
6 Chandigarh 772 69  13925 63  230
7 Chhattisgarh 23066 47  172513 1753  2412 52 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 37 3233 2  
9 Delhi 39722 993  377276 6121  6833 64 
10 Goa 2058 42056 207  633
11 Gujarat 12014 290  162709 1321  3748
12 Haryana 15357 713  161176 1533  1880 21 
13 Himachal Pradesh 3845 177  20033 253  361  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 5745 57  90537 632  1523
15 Jharkhand 4639 46  98365 401  895
16 Karnataka 33338 224  797204 2701  11347 35 
17 Kerala 83324 879  388504 7854  1640 27 
18 Ladakh 784 32  5854 52  80
19 Madhya Pradesh 7676 90  164923 856  3004 12 
20 Maharashtra 103007 4351  1562342 11060  44965 161 
21 Manipur 3608 178  16092 342  191
22 Meghalaya 984 8904 91  91  
23 Mizoram 545 30  2485 12  2  
24 Nagaland 1000 58  8282 121  45  
25 Odisha 12201 162  285174 1641  1393 15 
26 Puducherry 1640 190  33437 314  598
27 Punjab 4882 261  127304 372  4295 14 
28 Rajasthan 16277 24  189354 1810  1966 11 
29 Sikkim 283 43  3786 75  
30 Tamil Nadu 19002 59  708846 2402  11299 27 
31 Telengana 19936 664  227583 937  1372
32 Tripura 1286 41  29792 126  356
33 Uttarakhand 3736 56  59746 408  1056
34 Uttar Pradesh 23132 18  463240 2167  7155 24 
35 West Bengal 35557 396  354732 4283  7177 55 
Total# 516632 4141  7819886 53920  125562 577 

