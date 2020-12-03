With 35,551 new COVID cases reported in a day, India's caseload crosses 95 lakh-mark

Image Source : PTI With 36,604 new cases reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload surges past 95 lakh-mark

With 35,551 new infections reported in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 caseload on Thursday surge-past the 95 lakh-mark, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease has inched closer to 89,73,373 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,34,964 while the death toll climbed to 1,38,648 with 526 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,73,373 while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 22nd consecutive day. There are 4,22,943 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 14,35,57,647 samples have been tested up to December 2 with 11,11,698 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 526 new fatalities include 111 from Maharashtra, 82 from Delhi, 51 from West Bengal, 32 from Haryana, 29 from Uttar Pradesh, 28 from Kerala, 27 from Chhattisgarh and 21 from Punjab.

A total of 1,38,648 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 47,357 from Maharashtra followed by 11,808 from Karnataka, 11,733 from Tamil Nadu, 9,342 from Delhi, 8,527 from West Bengal, 7,817 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,003 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,842 from Punjab, 4,018 from Gujarat and 3,287 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

”Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed90 lakh on November 20.

Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 79 4583 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 6924 855485 7003 3 Arunachal Pradesh 778 15488 54 4 Assam 3519 208669 983 5 Bihar 5768 228797 1274 6 Chandigarh 1082 16279 281 7 Chhattisgarh 19749 218195 2919 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16 3322 2 9 Delhi 30302 538680 9342 10 Goa 1416 46132 693 11 Gujarat 14813 193938 4018 12 Haryana 16673 218443 2488 13 Himachal Pradesh 7813 33370 677 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4951 104471 1708 15 Jharkhand 1907 106660 971 16 Karnataka 24169 851690 11808 17 Kerala 61587 550788 2298 18 Ladakh 862 7642 119 19 Madhya Pradesh 14019 191618 3287 20 Maharashtra 89611 1695208 47357 21 Manipur 3162 21937 291 22 Meghalaya 686 11154 114 23 Mizoram 291 3584 6 24 Nagaland 723 10467 64 25 Odisha 4439 313394 1750 26 Puducherry 432 36035 612 27 Punjab 7694 140772 4842 28 Rajasthan 26710 243340 2350 29 Sikkim 300 4661 111 30 Tamil Nadu 10999 762015 11733 31 Telengana 8999 261028 1465 32 Tripura 552 31879 372 33 Uttarakhand 4955 69578 1251 34 Uttar Pradesh 22797 516694 7817 35 West Bengal 24166 457377 8527 Total# 422943 8973373 138648

Latest India News