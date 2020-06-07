Highest single-day spike of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases in India. National toll surges over 2.46 lakh

India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.46 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 2,46,628 including 1,20,406 active cases 1,19,293 recovered and 6,929 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.
Meanwhile, as per the calculation noted on Saturday with the biggest-ever jump of 9,887 new COVID-19 cases, India became the fifth-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world surpassing Spain with around 244,000 cases, according to the data released by John Hopkins University.
Saturday figures from the Health Ministry was reported at 236,657 when India overtook Italy, which has recorded 234,531 cases.
Now, India seems to have crossed the European country Spain, a COVID-19 epicentre weeks ago, with 240,978 cases.
On Saturday morning, the Health Ministry data said India reported 9,887 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far.
There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday, from 48.27 per cent to 48.20 per cent. The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 294, taking the total in India to 6,642.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|Andhra Pradesh
|1817
|2620
|73
|4510
|Arunachal Pradesh
|46
|1
|0
|47
|Assam
|1846
|547
|4
|2397
|Bihar
|2460
|2425
|30
|4915
|Chandigarh
|31
|273
|5
|309
|Chhattisgarh
|653
|266
|4
|923
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|18
|1
|0
|19
|Delhi
|16229
|10664
|761
|27654
|Goa
|202
|65
|0
|267
|Gujarat
|5057
|13316
|1219
|19592
|Haryana
|1794
|2134
|24
|3952
|Himachal Pradesh
|201
|194
|5
|400
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2302
|1126
|39
|3467
|Jharkhand
|520
|473
|7
|1000
|Karnataka
|3186
|1968
|59
|5213
|Kerala
|1030
|762
|15
|1807
|Ladakh
|50
|48
|1
|99
|Madhya Pradesh
|2721
|6108
|399
|9228
|Maharashtra
|42609
|37390
|2969
|82968
|Manipur
|105
|52
|0
|157
|Meghalaya
|19
|13
|1
|33
|Mizoram
|23
|1
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|107
|0
|0
|107
|Odisha
|1057
|1716
|8
|2781
|Puducherry
|63
|36
|0
|99
|Punjab
|373
|2092
|50
|2515
|Rajasthan
|2599
|7501
|231
|10331
|Sikkim
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Tamil Nadu
|13506
|16395
|251
|30152
|Telengana
|1663
|1710
|123
|3496
|Tripura
|574
|173
|0
|747
|Uttarakhand
|869
|423
|11
|1303
|Uttar Pradesh
|3828
|5648
|257
|9733
|West Bengal
|4236
|3119
|383
|7738
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8605
|8605
|Total#
|120406
|119293
|6929
|246628
(With inputs from IANS)
