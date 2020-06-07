Highest single-day spike of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases in India. National toll surges over 2.46 lakh

Image Source : AP People stand holding umbrellas during monsoon rains amid the coronavirus pandemic in Kochi, Kerala state.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.46 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 2,46,628 including 1,20,406 active cases 1,19,293 recovered and 6,929 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, as per the calculation noted on Saturday with the biggest-ever jump of 9,887 new COVID-19 cases, India became the fifth-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world surpassing Spain with around 244,000 cases, according to the data released by John Hopkins University.

Saturday figures from the Health Ministry was reported at 236,657 when India overtook Italy, which has recorded 234,531 cases.

Now, India seems to have crossed the European country Spain, a COVID-19 epicentre weeks ago, with 240,978 cases.

On Saturday morning, the Health Ministry data said India reported 9,887 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far.

There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday, from 48.27 per cent to 48.20 per cent. The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 294, taking the total in India to 6,642.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 Andhra Pradesh 1817 2620 73 4510 Arunachal Pradesh 46 1 0 47 Assam 1846 547 4 2397 Bihar 2460 2425 30 4915 Chandigarh 31 273 5 309 Chhattisgarh 653 266 4 923 Dadar Nagar Haveli 18 1 0 19 Delhi 16229 10664 761 27654 Goa 202 65 0 267 Gujarat 5057 13316 1219 19592 Haryana 1794 2134 24 3952 Himachal Pradesh 201 194 5 400 Jammu and Kashmir 2302 1126 39 3467 Jharkhand 520 473 7 1000 Karnataka 3186 1968 59 5213 Kerala 1030 762 15 1807 Ladakh 50 48 1 99 Madhya Pradesh 2721 6108 399 9228 Maharashtra 42609 37390 2969 82968 Manipur 105 52 0 157 Meghalaya 19 13 1 33 Mizoram 23 1 0 24 Nagaland 107 0 0 107 Odisha 1057 1716 8 2781 Puducherry 63 36 0 99 Punjab 373 2092 50 2515 Rajasthan 2599 7501 231 10331 Sikkim 7 0 0 7 Tamil Nadu 13506 16395 251 30152 Telengana 1663 1710 123 3496 Tripura 574 173 0 747 Uttarakhand 869 423 11 1303 Uttar Pradesh 3828 5648 257 9733 West Bengal 4236 3119 383 7738 Cases being reassigned to states 8605 8605 Total# 120406 119293 6929 246628

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 6.9 million mark; death toll at 4,01,964

ALSO READ | DMA slams Delhi CM for issuing 'warning', condemns FIR on Ganga Ram Hospital

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage